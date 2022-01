As you can see in this week’s NFL playoff scenarios, the NFC picture is almost entirely in focus, with three of four divisions already clinched and teams jockeying for seeding. The AFC is an entirely different story, however, with only one division title and one playoff berth in the bag (the Kansas City Chiefs having achieved both). The 13 AFC teams still alive for the postseason are the most in that conference with two weeks left since 2002.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO