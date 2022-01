The James Webb Space Telescope's sunshield is fully extended and ready to protect the telescope from the light and heat of the sun, moon and Earth. Unfurling this sunshield was one of the biggest challenges to deploying the telescope in space. Webb has 344 single-point failure items, and about 75 percent of those were retired after the sunshield was fully opened on Tuesday. A single-point failure, should it not work, could cause all or a portion of the mission to fail.

