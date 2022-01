Erica Mena and Cyn Santana have been clashing since their breakup. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Erica Mena and Cyn Santana had a nasty breakup. Things were going well between them until Erica once again started interacting with Rich Dollaz. Rich felt he had unfinished business with Erica. He was convinced she was still in love with him despite being in a relationship with Cyn. But Erica denied this. However, her attraction to Rich wasn’t something she could conceal. So she started to clash with Cyn over this. Eventually, both women came to an understanding that their relationship just wasn’t going to work out. There has been tension between them since, too.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO