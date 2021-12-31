ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Arson Suspected In Hackensack Apartment Fire, Responders Say

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
350 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

A pack of matches reportedly found outside a Hackensack apartment that was destroyed by fire brought arson investigators.

Hackensack firefighters said they had the two-alarm, fifth-floor blaze at The Newport Apartments on Prospect Street under control within a half hour after it ignited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

No serious injuries were reported, they said. Units above and below sustained some damage.

Mutual aid fire companies from Englewood and Teaneck assisted. A Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance also was on standby.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was notified.

