Three Hospitalized After Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Nassau County

15 Clent Road in Great Neck Plaza. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three people were hospitalized after an apartment fire broke out overnight on Long Island.

According to Nassau County Police, Sixth Precinct officers responded to a call for an apartment building fire Thursday, Dec. 30, at around 9:45 p.m. in Great Neck Plaza, at 15 Clent Road.

Upon arrival, police with the assistance of local fire departments were able to evacuate the building residents to safety.

The New Hyde Park Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames and was assisted by several other departments, including those from Roslyn, Port Washington, Albertson, Garden City Park, and Carle Place.

Three residents injured during the fire were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, said Nassau County Police, adding that one of these victims also suffered burns.

The Red Cross also responded to assist displaced residents.

Arson/Bomb Squad Detectives and Fire Marshals were also at the scene. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

