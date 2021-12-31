ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

New Year's Day Powerball jackpot soars to $500 million

By Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zGd8_0dZvKIUO00

The New Year's Day Powerball jackpot rose to $500 million, up from $483 million. The new jackpot estimate has a cash equivalent of $355.9 million.

The jackpot was raised after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday's drawing. There have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

“Ticket sales have been strong through the holidays, and we anticipate the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will happen on New Year’s Day,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group chair and Missouri Lottery executive director.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4 in California when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. This was the fifth largest prize in Powerball history.

Game leaders urged players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win.

Wednesday's drawing produced one winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million in Georgia and two winning Double Play tickets, worth $500,000 each, sold in Michigan and Puerto Rico.

Powerball will also be holding a special $1 million drawing just after midnight, eastern time, on Jan. 1. The winner will be chosen from five finalists who entered the promotion through their local lottery.

The largest Powerball jackpot hit this year was on Jan. 20 for $731.1 million in Maryland.

Comments / 4

izzymo21
23h ago

My wife says I have to speak positivity into existence so here I go, "THIS IS THE YEAR FOR US TO WIN A BIG LOTTERY" There I said it. I'll let you know how it turns out🙏🏽😎🇺🇲

Reply
2
Related
audacy.com

Powerball winner claims prize of nearly $700M

One lucky Californian has claimed his prize as the winner of the Oct. 4 Powerball draw, the highest paid lottery ticket in California Lottery history. Scott Godfrey took home a whopping $699.8 million after one of the 10 Quick Picks he purchased at a Morro Bay Albertsons supermarket had the winning numbers.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021:. The jackpot was an estimated $441 million with a cash option of $317.5 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$699.8 million...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Day Powerball#Powerball Product Group#Missouri Lottery
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Did Anyone Hit $440M+ Christmas Weekend Jackpot?

The Powerball lottery prize is the third highest sum of 2021. Let’s see if anybody won the Christmas weekend jackpot. This weekend’s Powerball lottery jackpot was a doozy. It hit about $441 million this Monday, making it the “third highest number of the year.” According to powerball.com, nobody won the Christmas weekend prize.
LOTTERY
NewsChannel 36

Mega Millions, million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Addison

ADDISON, N.Y. (WENY)- Talk about the best Christmas ever! The New York Lottery announced today a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Addison. According to the New York State Lottery, they are looking for the winner of a second prize ticket for the Friday, December 24th Mega Millions drawing.
ADDISON, NY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Gambler wins $642,000 jackpot on MS Coast casino slot machine in 7 minutes

A Georgia gambler decided to place a bet on a slot machine at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and left $642,000 richer in just seven minutes. The player was gambling on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine when he hit the jackpot, said Mary Cracchiolo Spain, a regional public relations director for MGM Resorts International and the Beau Rivage.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $483M after no winner

The winning numbers for the $441 million Powerball lottery jackpot were revealed in Wednesday's drawing, but no ticket matched all six. As a result, the prize money is once again going up, approaching half a billion dollars. The next drawing is Saturday night.Dec. 30, 2021.
LOTTERY
KGO

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $441M

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $416 million top prize in Monday's drawing. The winning numbers for Monday were 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball:19 Multiplier 2X. With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $441 million, with a cash option of $317.5 million. You...
LOTTERY
ABC News

ABC News

495K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy