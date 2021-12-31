SDPD: Man walks into hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 33-year-old man walked into a Chula Vista hospital and was taken into surgery for life-threatening gunshot wounds he said were suffered in San Diego's Nestor community, authorities said Friday.

The shooting victim walked into Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, 435 H St., about 11:30 p.m. Thursday with two gunshot wounds to his torso, under his right armpit. He had one exit wound on his left torso under his left armpit, the San Diego Police Department reported.

He was struggling to breathe and unable to give a detailed statement, the department said in a news statement. He told authorities the shooting occurred in the Nestor area, but no other specifics were provided.

Paramedics rushed him to UC San Diego Medical Center Hillcrest, where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.