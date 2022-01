The Cardinals are fading. The Cowboys are rolling. The NFL playoffs are just two weeks away. It doesn't get any bigger than this in Week 17. The Cowboys host the Cardinals as 6.5-point favorites on WynnBET with an over/under of 52 points, which is the highest total for the entire week. It should be a high-scoring game, which gives us a lot of possibilities for prop bets. With that said, let's jump in with the three best prop bets for this game.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO