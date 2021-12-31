ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Oklahoma National Guard bars unvaccinated members from drills after court ruling

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Unvaccinated members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard will not be allowed to drill in the new year, despite the fight the governor put up against the Department of Defense's mandate.

Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, the head of the state’s National Guard, announced the plan on Thursday, just days after a federal judge ruled against Gov. Kevin Stitt, who filed a lawsuit to block the Department of Defense’s coronavirus vaccination mandate.

THE SEVEN BIGGEST MILITARY STORIES OF 2021

A judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma ruled against Stitt's claim the Pentagon's vaccine mandate overstepped constitutional authority on Tuesday, which prompted Mancino’s new message to the troops.

“With no possibility of injunctive relief before January 1st, 2022, I have decided to not allow unvaccinated Oklahoma Air National Guard Drill Status Guardsmen (DSGs), without a medical exemption or religious accommodation request, to participate in any future drill period, except for any Airmen wishing to be vaccinated,” he wrote .

“The Governor concurs with this decision,” the general continued.

Mancino noted that the judge’s dismissal “does not mean that the case is over,” and he also maintained that he “fully supports Governor Stitt’s authority over the Oklahoma National Guard when not federalized.”

Ninety-seven percent of the Oklahoma Air National Guard is either vaccinated or seeking an exemption, which leaves roughly 60 of the 2,250 guardsmen unvaccinated, a spokesperson for the state's National Guard told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday.

Mancino’s decision only applies to the Air National Guard because the deadline for getting the vaccine has already passed.

The state's Army National Guard's vaccination rate is much lower, at 46% fully and 7% partially, the spokesperson added, though their deadline is not until June 2022.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Stitt said in November he would appoint Mancino to serve as the state's adjunct general and National Guard commander, with Mancino telling guardsmen in December they would not be forced to comply with the vaccine mandate. The state Senate has yet to confirm Mancino for the position.

Six other Republican governors have raised issues with the military vaccine mandate, but Stitt remains the only governor to file a lawsuit.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Marines say Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is a ‘purge’

As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
classiccountry1070.com

National Defense Authorization Act Signed into Law Includes Sen. Marshall’s Amendment Protecting Unvaccinated Service Members

The National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law by President Biden. Included in the legislation was an amendment by Kansas Senator Roger Marshall that prevents dishonorable discharges for unvaccinated service members. Marshall had the following to say of the NDAA’s passage in a press release issued this week:
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
poncacitynow.com

Marines Discharge 103 as US Forces Clear Ranks for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON AP — Military leaders have warned troops for months that they would face penalties for not getting vaccinated. All U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Congress turns down a Space National Guard again, but Space Force isn’t giving up

Military leaders this year continued pushing Congress to create a new National Guard as part of the fledgling Space Force, but lawmakers still aren’t convinced. The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday left out the provision to stand up a Space National Guard, and another which would rename the Air National Guard as the “Air and Space National Guard.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Guard#National Guardsmen#The U S District Court#Pentagon#The Washington Examiner#The Air National Guard#Army National Guard
Fox News

Five governors call on Pentagon to rescind COVID vaccine mandate for National Guard members

Five Republican governors have sent a letter to the Pentagon asking the Department of Defense to remove its coronavirus vaccine mandate on National Guard members. "We write to request you withdraw part of your and the Service Secretaries’ directives to National Guard members in their Title 32 duty status concerning the COVID-19 vaccine," the letter states. "We acknowledge your right to establish readiness standards for the National Guard for activation into a Title 10 status. However, directives dictating whether training in a Title 32 status can occur, setting punishment requirements for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated, and requiring separation from each state National Guard if unvaccinated are beyond your constitutional and statutory authority."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bartlesvilleradio.com

Federal Judge Rules in OK National Guard Vaccine Mandate Challenge

A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled against the state in its lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandates for members of the Oklahoma National Guard. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot on Tuesday denied Oklahoma's request for a preliminary injunction. In his order, Friot said the claims by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O'Connor and 16 anonymous Oklahoma National Guard members were without merit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wfyi.org

Nearly one in three Indiana Army National Guard troops are unvaccinated

While the vast majority of soldiers are already vaccinated against COVID-19, the situation is different for some of the Indiana’s approximately 11,500 Army National Guard soldiers. Nearly one in three Indiana Army National Guard troops are unvaccinated, according to a statement from the guard. A federal mandate instructs Army...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Congress orders Army to open Tour of Duty portal to Reserve, Guard troops

The Army’s more than 500,000 National Guard and Reserve soldiers have never been able to browse short-term Army vacancies except on a government network. Thanks to a new provision in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, however, the service will now make those listings available on soldiers’ personal devices.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Service Members Must Be Vaccinated or Face Consequences, DOD Official Says

Defense Department officials are making it excruciatingly clear that no matter the status, if you wear the cloth of the military, you must get vaccinated. Roughly 98 percent of the active-duty force has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has mandated that all service members receive the life-saving shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy