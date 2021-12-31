ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden at 11 months: ‘One of the worst years ever’

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

All of the hope in President Joe Biden’s 21-minute inaugural address, which promised “unity, unity,” has not only evaporated in his first 11 months but left people feeling that 2021 was “one of the worst years ever,” according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

In the poll previewed by Secrets, likely voters said that they not only believe the year was a bust, but that a majority feel 2022 will be bad also.

“If there’s any bright spot in the public’s grim assessment of 2021, at least it was better than 2020, which Americans rated the worst year in more than a decade of surveying,” said Rasmussen in a not so uplifting analysis.

The numbers:

  • 74% said 2021 was a fair to poor year, with most, 48%, calling it poor.
  • Just 23% called it a good to the best year ever, with just 2% dubbing it “one of the best years."
  • 63% of Democrats agreed that it was fair to poor.
  • 50% expect 2022 to be fair to poor, and 41% believe it will be good to the best.
(Rasmussen Reports)

Kitchen table issues likely affected the assessment, especially with inflation spiking. Asked if they feel better or worse off economically, those polled said worse by a 48%-20% margin. Another 28% said their finances were about the same.

The survey caps a string of poor polls for Biden, whose approval rating began to tank when the administration appeared to bungle the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. After that, inflation began to leap, and COVID-19 infections reached levels higher than under former President Donald Trump.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 65

MN Outdoorsmen
2d ago

it's the Democrats fault for getting him elected to keep power. the country is taking the hit.

Reply(24)
24
Inconvenient Truth
2d ago

You can’t unite those who refuse to be United. Only one party is wanting an un-United States. If you hate those with different political views you are weak minded.

Reply(1)
3
ala ska
2d ago

Biden's actions have now reached the level of Treason.

Reply(1)
26
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Democrats#Washington Examiner
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Lauren Boebert just tweeted a word that doesn’t exist

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted a word that doesn’t exist in the dictionary, and people were baffled. On Tuesday, Boebert took to her account in an attempt to insult President Joe Biden during his time campaigning for the presidency. And in the process, she wrote out and posted bizarre...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy