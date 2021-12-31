Gunvein is a new shmup headed to PC and consoles in 2022

NEWS – If you were lucky enough to score a PS5 this Christmas but aren’t happy with the basic color scheme, you will soon be able to customize it. Sony recently unveiled five new console covers for their PS5 consoles. The covers come in five vibrant new colors, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink. According to their website, the process is as simple as popping off the existing cover and snapping the new one into place. The covers will be available for both the disc and digital versions of the PS5. The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers are currently available for pre-order on the PlayStation website for $54.99. The expected free delivery launch date is Jan 21, 2022. The other colors are listed as coming soon.

