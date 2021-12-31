ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon among 26 states to increase minimum wages in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Throughout 2021, numerous national retailers increased their minimum pay rates. In 2022, more than half of the states in the U.S. will increase their own minimum wages.

In the new year, 26 states will implement an increase to their minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

On July 1, the standard minimum wage in Oregon will increase $0.75 an hour to $13.50. However, the rate in the Portland metro area will sit higher at $14.75, and non-urban counties’ minimum wage will rise to $12.50. The increases are part of a planned schedule for the state.

Beginning in 2023, Oregon’s standard minimum wage rate will be adjusted yearly depending on inflation and any increase to the U.S. City average Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.

Nationally, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . As of fall 2021, 16 states have minimum wage rates at the federal level.

The company’s report shows California will have the highest state rate at $15 an hour. Parts of New York, including New York City, will also have a $15 minimum wage.

Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents

Ten states have scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wage to $15 an hour within the coming years:

  • California (for smaller employers), Connecticut, and Massachusetts by 2023
  • New Jersey by 2024
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025
  • Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Below is an interactive map showing which states will see an impact to their minimum wage in 2022:

Seven states will see an increase of $1 or more to their minimum hourly wage:

  • California (from $13 to $15)
  • Connecticut (from $13 to $14)
  • Delaware (from $9.25 to $10.50)
  • Florida (from $10 to $11)
  • Illinois (from $11 to $12)
  • New Jersey ($13 for most employees, up from $12)
  • New Mexico ($10.50 to $11.50)
  • Virginia ($9.50 to $11)

Other states raising their minimum wages during 2022 include Connecticut, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are five states that do not require a minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

This article has been edited to include data for the state of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 52

Linda Holleman
1d ago

how is minimum wage for the state of Oregon is not minimum for all her citizens? How is it the Dumo's in Portland get more money. Don't tell me ,Porters pay more in rent , boo hoo. People in thcountry have less options for for high paying jobs. or jobs at all. the have to travel farther, often without the convenience of bus or rapid transportation. For the last 6 months+/- employers have been begging people to work, yet jobs go unfilled. people inthe country pay more for all services. the economy is no booming as long as people are unemployed, starving on the streets and Seniors and Veterans are still in need.

Reply(1)
9
let's go Brandon2
1d ago

but does nothing because of fierce inflation....you can thank jimcrowjoe administration for that one....

Reply(10)
15
Katy Jane Murray
1d ago

Remove the blinders. Food costs up. Gas prices up. Business closed and closing. Mandates and vaccines.

Reply
5
