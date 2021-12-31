Procession honors Wichita firefighter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There was a procession Friday at 10 a.m. to honor a firefighter who died from presumed COVID-19 complications.

Firefighter Joshua Bruggeman (Wichita Fire Department)

Wichita firefighter Joshua D. Bruggeman, 47, died Wednesday evening at Wesley Medical Center . He was a 17-year member of the Wichita Fire Department.

His remains were taken from the hospital to Resthaven Mortuary, Kellogg and 119th Street West. The procession started organizing at Wesley at 10 a.m. From there, it headed west on Central until it got to 119th Street West.

Firefighters salute as the hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman leaves Wesley Medical Center, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Firefighters created a tribute to firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, putting his gear on display outside his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)

The hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman approaches his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Firefighters salute as the hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman drives by his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Firefighters stand at attention as the rest of the procession for Joshua Bruggeman drives by his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Firefighters salute as the hearse arrives at Resthaven, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)

The procession, including the hearse, police and fire vehicles, drove Bruggeman’s assigned fire station at Central and Elder. Firefighters had Bruggeman’s coat, helmet and boots on display outside the station. The firefighters lined up and saluted as the hearse drove by.

The Wichita Police Department assisted with traffic during the procession.

