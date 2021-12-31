Procession honors Wichita firefighter

His remains were taken from the hospital to Resthaven Mortuary, Kellogg and 119th Street West. The procession started organizing at Wesley at 10 a.m. From there, it headed west on Central until it got to 119th Street West.
The procession, including the hearse, police and fire vehicles, drove Bruggeman’s assigned fire station at Central and Elder. Firefighters had Bruggeman’s coat, helmet and boots on display outside the station. The firefighters lined up and saluted as the hearse drove by.
The Wichita Police Department assisted with traffic during the procession.
