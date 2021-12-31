ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Procession honors Wichita firefighter

By Andrea Herrera, Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There was a procession Friday at 10 a.m. to honor a firefighter who died from presumed COVID-19 complications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5oTT_0dZvFmJL00
Firefighter Joshua Bruggeman (Wichita Fire Department)

Wichita firefighter Joshua D. Bruggeman, 47, died Wednesday evening at Wesley Medical Center . He was a 17-year member of the Wichita Fire Department.

His remains were taken from the hospital to Resthaven Mortuary, Kellogg and 119th Street West. The procession started organizing at Wesley at 10 a.m. From there, it headed west on Central until it got to 119th Street West.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBzca_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters salute as the hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman leaves Wesley Medical Center, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPP8p_0dZvFmJL00
    Police and fire trucks escort the hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman as it leaves Wesley Medical Center, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuvJ0_0dZvFmJL00
    Police and fire trucks escort the hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman as it leaves Wesley Medical Center, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDpAf_0dZvFmJL00
    Police and fire trucks escort the hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman as it leaves Wesley Medical Center, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPUjh_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters created a tribute to firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, putting his gear on display outside his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03F3fQ_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters created a tribute to firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, putting his gear on display outside his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vDpT_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters created a tribute to firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, putting his gear on display outside his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXTQ8_0dZvFmJL00
    The hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman approaches his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyQDy_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters salute as the hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman drives by his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXK3O_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters salute as the hearse carrying Joshua Bruggeman drives by his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45D06W_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters stand at attention as the rest of the procession for Joshua Bruggeman drives by his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcQ91_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters stand at attention as the rest of the procession for Joshua Bruggeman drives by his former fire station at Central and Elder, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbtjM_0dZvFmJL00
    Firefighters salute as the hearse arrives at Resthaven, Dec. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)

The procession, including the hearse, police and fire vehicles, drove Bruggeman’s assigned fire station at Central and Elder. Firefighters had Bruggeman’s coat, helmet and boots on display outside the station. The firefighters lined up and saluted as the hearse drove by.

The Wichita Police Department assisted with traffic during the procession.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

