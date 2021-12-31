ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Offering SMART Health Cards To Create QR Code To Prove Vaccination Status

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGCtl_0dZvFSbh00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois residents have a new option to show they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 as proof of vaccination mandates are about to go into effect in Chicago and most of suburban Cook County next week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health offers a SMART® Health Card through the Vax Verify portal, which allows users to create a QR code on their smartphone, which can be scanned at restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor businesses requiring proof of vaccination.

The QR code generated through the Vax Verify portal will show proof of all the vaccinations you’ve received, without having to carry around your paper COVID-19 vaccination record.

To access the SMART® Health Card, you just need to create an account at idphportal.illinois.gov , and register with your personal information to access your full immunization records, and create a QR code you can save on your phone.

Businesses that use SMART® Health Card apps can then scan that code to confirm your vaccination status.

Beginning on Monday in the city of Chicago and most of suburban Cook County, people will be required to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses that serve food or drinks. Evanston and Skokie have similar mandates that begin Jan. 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Illinois With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
County
Cook County, IL
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Restaurants#Qr Code#Idphportal Illinois Gov
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Have No Choice’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces Proof Of Vaccination Requirements To Enter Restaurants, Gyms

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new policy Tuesday mandating certain businesses to require proof of vaccination. “New steps must be taken to protect the health and well-being of our residents,” Lightfoot announced in a statement. “This public health order requiring proof of vaccination to visit certain indoor public places is a necessary measure to ensure we can continue to enjoy our city’s many amenities as we enter the new year.”
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - — With the current spike in COVID-19 cases causing issues across the sporting world, the University of Illinois is implementing a new policy. Beginning January 1, 2022, all attendees over the age of 12 at university sponsored events with more than 200 people will be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago City Wire

'We have no choice;' Lightfoot issues new vaccine mandate

In response to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has issued a new vaccine mandate that will go into effect after the New Year. Lightfoot claimed the city was experiencing a "fifth wave" of the virus when she issued the mandate that will take effect Jan. 3, 2022. It will require people ages 5 and older to show proof of "full" vaccination before entering places that serve food or drinks, entertainment venues, and fitness centers. According to NBC Chicago, it will also require people ages 16 and older to have proof of identification.
CHICAGO, IL
West Cook News

Cook County vaccine mandates have residents questioning motives

Cook County’s recent vaccine mandate on children 5 and older has many asking - why?. Pushback against the mandate is coming from the county’s recreation sports leagues. Bianca Cavanaugh is a parent of four in Western Springs. She said breakthrough cases have shown the vaccine does not seem to make much of a difference in transmission anyway.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurant With COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Already In Place Has Advice As Citywide Mandate Approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Chicago and Cook County businesses is just days away – coming up Monday, Jan. 3. But it won’t change a single thing for some businesses with which CBS 2’s Tara Molina connected with Tuesday. Those businesses have had the policy in place for months. At Jerry’s Sandwiches, 4739 N. Lincoln Ave., you can’t walk through the door without showing an employee your proof of vaccination and an ID. It has been that way there since September, so they know exactly what to expect in a few days – and they’re sharing some advice. Customers at...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘This pandemic is surging’: Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will double personnel at testing, vaccination sites

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday that Illinois will double personnel at regional COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites as he urged residents to get vaccinated and get their boosters. “I’m here today because once again this pandemic is surging and threatening the health of Illinoisans,” Pritzker said as he began...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

SMART™ Health Card is now available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People can now show COVID-19 vaccination verification at public places with their phones. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Vax Verify immunization portal now includes the SMART™ Health Card. It allows users to download a QR code that can be used to confirm COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events and other locations. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurateurs Say They Won’t Have Time, Staff To Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, restaurateurs said they don’t have enough time, or staff, to implement the policy in a few days’ time. The fight also comes as other big cities are allowing for mid-month deadlines. The Chicago Restaurant Coalition hand-delivered a formal request to Mayor Lightfoot’s office Monday, asking for a little more time to change their operations so they can afford to check people’s COVID-19 vaccination cards. The reason, they say, is that this is all going to make a real impact...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

CPS Will Return To In-Person Learning Monday Despite COVID Surge, Officials Say

CHICAGO — Officials tried to ease parents’ concerns as they prepare for children returning to Chicago Public Schools on Monday amid the latest COVID-19 surge. The city is facing its highest-ever surge in confirmed cases, and hospitalizations and deaths have risen, especially among unvaccinated people, Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy