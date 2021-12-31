ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Purdue Pharma seeks to appeal U.S. ruling that overturned its opioid settlement

By Krystal Hu
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRoR4_0dZvFOK100

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Purdue Pharma is seeking to appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a judge's decision to unravel its restructuring plan that would have insulated its owners from liability in civil opioid-related cases, according to a court filing late on Thursday.

The appeal came after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, extended temporary protections until Feb. 1 against opioid-related litigation for the Sackler family members who own Purdue Pharma, giving Purdue and the Sacklers time to pursue the appeal.

The decision Purdue seeks to appeal was made on Dec. 16, when U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon overturned Drain's ruling that freed the billionaire Sackler family from liability in civil litigation over opioids in exchange for a $4.5 billion payment.

In the court's decision on the OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy settlement, McMahon found the bankruptcy court did not have authority to grant the release and had asked the appeals court to address whether such releases were legally acceptable.

Purdue argues in the Thursday filing that the Bankruptcy Code permits non-consensual third-party release in its case. It also says the U.S. Trustee, which appealed Drain’s approval of the plan, does not oppose its ability appeal to the 2nd Circuit.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 amid 3,000 lawsuits accusing the company and Sackler family members of contributing to a public health crisis that has claimed the lives of about 500,000 people since 1999.

Reporting by Krystal Hu in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Jerusalem’s Teva Pharmaceutical found guilty of fuelling opioid addiction in New York

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a Jerusalem-based Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company, had been found guilty of flaring up an opioid epidemic in the US state of New York, a Jury board had ruled on Thursday and dealt a fatal blow to Teva which had already been languishing amid hundreds of opioid-associated lawsuits across the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Globe

Throwing out the $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma is the right call

A federal judge’s decision to overturn a $4.5 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and assorted state, local, and tribal governments is the right call. The settlement wrongly shielded the billionaire Sackler family, who owned the company that made the prescription painkiller OxyContin, from any and all civil liability in opioid-related tragedies.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Opioids#Purdue University#Lawsuits#Drain#Oxycontin#The U S Trustee#The 2nd Circuit
AOL Corp

Drugmaker Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fueled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday, a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States. The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court trial in a...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Lawsuits against OxyContin owners remain on hold; negotiations ordered

Even though one judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid crisis, another refused Wednesday to allow litigation to move ahead just yet against members of the Sackler family who own the company — but also ordered negotiations for a reworked settlement.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
bloomberglaw.com

Purdue’s Owners Protected From Opioid Suits Until February (1)

Existing litigation shield for Sackler family extended to Feb. 1. Judge urges settlement negotiations with states, opioid victims. Purdue Pharma LP won a bankruptcy court order protecting its owners from opioid-related litigation through the month of January as the drug maker pursues additional negotiations over its multibillion-dollar reorganization. The preliminary...
LAW
Sheridan Media

Johnson County to Participate in Opioid Settlement

Johnson County will be participating in the OneWyo Opioid Settlement, after a decision by the county commission. The class action settlement is due to a nation-wide lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies supplying opioid drugs. County Attorney Tucker Ruby explained to the commission that although at this time there are no specific...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
WTAJ

Clearfield County opts into nationwide opioid settlement

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Approximately $2.58 million will come to Clearfield County to fight the opioid crisis if enough local governments sign on and this moves forward. The settlement is part of a $21 billion settlement in the case against four of the major drug distributors in the US. Those companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinalhealth, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
740thefan.com

Settlement reached In Prince estate dispute

CHANHASSEN, MINN. – Administrators have settled a dispute with the I-R-S over the value of Prince’s estate, estimated at more than 100 million dollars. It clears the way for probate court in Carver County to begin discussing “final distribution” of Prince’s assets among heirs and beneficiaries. It will be almost evenly divided between New York music company Primary Wave and the three-oldest of Prince’s six heirs or their families.
POLITICS
Observer

Inside the Legal Thicket Ensnaring Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers

December 2021 has been an eventful month in the saga of the Sacklers, longtime arts philanthropists and the family behind the Purdue Pharma OxyContin empire that’s currently experiencing a reckoning in the art world and beyond. On December 9, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Sackler name would be removed from seven of its exhibition spaces, representing a partial culmination of the activist efforts lead by Nan Goldin and her organization Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (PAIN). On the 17, a judge rejected a proposed Purdue Pharma settlement of the thousands of lawsuits filed against the company on the grounds that the proposed deal would have protected members of the Sackler family from personally being hit with civil lawsuits.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Assange seeks to appeal ruling that permits US extradition

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have requested permission to appeal a ruling that opened the door for his extradition from Britain to the United States on spying charges. The attorneys on Thursday asked for permission to appeal the High Court’s ruling, arguing that the U.S. government’s pledge Assange wouldn’t be subjected to extreme conditions in prison was meaningless because it is conditional and could be changed at the discretion of American authorities.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy