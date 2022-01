It seems that every year the Rangers are in Florida on New Year’s Eve. We know they already travel for New Year’s thanks to Phish, and it just feels like they are always in Sunrise or Tampa. The Bolts are ravaged by COVID, and have to start Hugo Alfenelt tonight, who is most certainly not a made up name. Tampa is also on the second of a back to back, so in theory the Rangers should come out flying. In theory.

