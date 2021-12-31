ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China's Tencent builds stake in UK digital bank Monzo

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlrAE_0dZvEjcx00

(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken a small stake in Britain’s Monzo as part of a fundraising, the digital bank said on Friday, just weeks after it fetched a valuation of $4.5 billion.

Monzo did not disclose details of Tencent’s stake, but Sky News earlier on Friday reported that the Chinese firm was investing a minority of a $100 million capital injection, citing a source close to the process.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Founded in 2015, Monzo is a high-profile neobank with more than 5 million customers but has struggled to turn a profit, with annual losses widening last year as it disclosed it was facing a potential civil and criminal money laundering probe.

Earlier this month, Monzo received funding from investors such as Abu Dhabi Growth Fund and Coatue.

Tencent holds stakes in major U.S. tech companies, including electric-car maker Tesla Inc and photo-messaging app maker Snap Inc.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Sky News#Tesla Inc#Snap Inc
AFP

Sanction hit Huawei says revenues down 29 percent this year

Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Friday its annual revenue had fallen by nearly a third from the previous year, as it continued to be weighed down by US sanctions that have hit its smartphone sales. Huawei has been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade and technology rivalry after the administration of former president Donald Trump moved to cripple the company over concerns it could pose a cybersecurity and espionage threat. The firm's revenue for this year fell by 29 percent year-on-year to 634 billion yuan ($99.5 billion), said rotating chairman Guo Ping in an annual new year message. "In 2021, despite all the trials and tribulations, we worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and local communities," Guo said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. debt

(Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd said it plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings. The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or more tranches,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Record number of unicorns and IPOs: Indian startups raised $39B in 2021

They exchanged notes, and on April 1, penned a joint open letter to the local startup ecosystem, advising firms to “prepare for the worst.”. In the months that followed, the virus engulfed the South Asian market and, among other things, hit the brakes on funding activity. Scrambling to steer through the unprecedented event, startups began to cut expenses. Some didn’t survive, and a few got acquired in fire sales. Many entrepreneurs and investors stepped up and volunteered to help the nation fight the pandemic, too.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Didi’s revenue slumps after crackdown by Chinese government

Didi Global Inc. said Wednesday its third-quarter revenues dropped 11.5% from the preceding three months, after Chinese regulators launched a cybersecurity probe into the ride-hailing firm and forced many of its apps to be taken down. Beijing-headquartered Didi. DIDI,. -4.78%. also said Daniel Zhang, the chairman and chief executive of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
AFP

India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

Sumit Gupta has had a big year -- turning 30, getting married and seeing his startup become one of India's newest tech unicorns. Hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and too busy expanding and getting funding for his cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX, his team finally grabbed a few days on the beach in Goa to celebrate recently. "That was very delightful to everyone," Gupta told AFP. "It's been a very, very exciting journey. I've learned a lot... The future of India is very bright." This year 44 Indian unicorns -- privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion -- were minted as investors piled money into a country long overlooked despite its vast potential.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexico's central bank to have digital currency by 2024 -government

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will have its own digital currency by 2024, the Mexican government announced on social media, although the development was not confirmed by the monetary authority, known locally as Banxico. "Banxico reports that it will have its own digital currency in circulation...
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

Central Bank Digital Currency To Launch in This Populous Latin American Country

The government of Mexico says that it’s planning on releasing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by 2024. A new post from the Central American nation’s official Twitter account cites the importance of emerging financial technologies in facilitating access to banking for its population. The Gobierno de Mexico...
ECONOMY
cheddar.com

Walmart Draws Ire of Chinese Consumers Over Xinjiang Products

John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he says the retail giant is acting in accordance to President Biden's new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region. Quelch also elaborates on the importance of China in Walmart's overall strategy.
RETAIL
CNBC

Top U.S. VC firms are struggling to find the right staff in Europe

Some of America's best-known VC firms have been finding it difficult to recruit people to lead their new European outposts. U.S. VC heavyweights including Sequoia, Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed and General Catalyst have all either opened new offices or started notable expansions in the last 12 months. Hussein Kanji, co-founder...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

India’s Jupiter raises $86M for its digital banking app

Mumbai-based financial technology startup Jupiter has raised a $86 million funding round led by Tiger Global, QED and Sequoia Capital India. MUFG Bank Ltd., the largest bank in Japan, participated in the Series C round as well, along with existing Jupiter backers. The investment more than doubles the startup’s valuation to $711 million.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD

Recently JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) declared the exit of Martin Lau from the board and Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC:TCEHY) plan of distributing 457.3 million JD shares to Tencent shareholders to reduce its stake in JD from 17% to 2.3%. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt said he believes no fundamental business impact on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy