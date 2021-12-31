ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
297 new COVID cases put Southwest Virginia’s rate at highest level since Oct. 15

By Mackenzie Moore, Jeff Keeling
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate reached its highest level since mid-October after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 297 cases in News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area Friday.

PREVIOUS: Virginia COVID case rate 40% above previous record | Southwest Virginia rate almost flat

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people is 435, up 26% since Tuesday in a sign the Omicron variant has reached the rural area.

Southwest Virginia is seeing the arrival of the Omicron variant but its growth in new COVID cases currently remains far less than the state’s overall.

That increase pales in comparison to Virginia’s statewide rise as Omicron has slammed urban areas for more than a week. The state’s rate is 811 after a new record of nearly 18,000 cases was reported Friday. The rate has nearly doubled in the past week, from 421 last Friday.

Tazewell County has seen the steepest recent increase and its rate is now 631, while Wise County is at 549.

Also recorded out of Southwest Virginia included seven new hospitalizations related to the virus — Bristol and Buchanan, Smyth, Washington and Wise counties each reported one new hospitalization. Russell County saw two new hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

PREVIOUS: Woeful in Wise: County at epicenter of rural Southwest Virginia’s deadly COVID-19 surge

The region also reported four new deaths due to the novel coronavirus — two were recorded from Buchanan County, and Washington and Wise counties both saw one new death related to COVID-19.

Southwest Virginia’s overall COVID-19 death rate is almost double the state’s and more than 40% higher than the national rate.

Southwest Virginia has much higher death and hospitalization rates since the beginning of September, when the Delta variant ramped up.

The four-month period has seen 248 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the region — close to triple Virginia’s statewide rate of 96.

The 363 COVID-19 deaths in the region since Sept. 1 is a rate of 125 per 100,000 — also nearly triple the state rate of 43.

Southwest Virginia ends 2021 with a pandemic-long per capita death rate nearly double that of the state — 352 deaths per 100,000 population. Virginia’s rate is 183, and the U.S. average is 247.

Statewide, VDH reported 807,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 31.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,118,518.

VDH reports there have been 13,024 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va . – 2,718 cases / 202 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Buchanan County – 3,110 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)
Dickenson County – 2,222 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (16 new cases)
Lee County – 4,146 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (20 new cases)
Norton – 768 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (8 new cases)
Russell County – 4,641 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (15 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)
Scott County – 3,774 cases / 191 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (25 new cases)
Smyth County – 5,658 cases / 354 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (35 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Tazewell County – 6,903 cases / 233 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (55 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 9,130 cases / 701 hospitalizations / 178 deaths (50 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Wise County – 6,584 cases / 259 hospitalizations / 146 deaths (36 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

