Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez says there are some small signs of improvement in regards to the latest COVID-19 data. “While we have seen small decreases in cases and positivity rate and hospitalizations, we have not seen a significant change in our local situation,” Lopez says. She says the Risk Dial will remain in elevated orange for this week. “Prevention remains the best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings, and take a test before you gather,” Lopez says.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO