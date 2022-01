A Belton man was killed Thursday in a rollover crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Christopher Glenn Decker, 31, was headed west on Shanklin Road.

Around 5 p.m., Decker veered off the road and lost control of his 2006 Ford F-250. The pickup rolled over and collided with a tree, less than half a mile west of I-35.

Decker was pronounced dead at the scene.