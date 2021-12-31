Teen Center in Wakulla County offering free COVID-19 tests this weekend

With the surge in the omicron variant, the Teen Center is doing its part to help fill the need of COVID-19 testing.

The center says it will stage a free COVID testing site Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

The center notes free walk-up and drive thru testing will be available.

The Teen Center is located at 3083 Crawfordville Highway in Crawfordville.

The location is across the street from the First Baptist Church.