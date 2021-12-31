ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakulla County, FL

Teen Center in Wakulla County offering free COVID-19 tests this weekend

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqjIO_0dZvEESY00

With the surge in the omicron variant, the Teen Center is doing its part to help fill the need of COVID-19 testing.

The center says it will stage a free COVID testing site Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

The center notes free walk-up and drive thru testing will be available.

The Teen Center is located at 3083 Crawfordville Highway in Crawfordville.

The location is across the street from the First Baptist Church.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Wakulla County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Wakulla County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WTXL ABC 27 News

FLHSMV provides tips for safe travel during holidays

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released tips for traveling safe during the holidays . It stressed the importance of a designated sober driver. Responsible planning means designating a driver or planning to use a ride share service before your holiday celebrating begins.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#The Teen Center#Covid#The First Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy