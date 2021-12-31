ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom declares state storm emergency in several CA counties, including San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
As a result of the recent winter storms in California, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Thursday in multiple counties.

The counties include Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra, and Yuba.

"Today, the Governor has declared a State of Emergency in multiple counties to amplify the response to and the recovery from these winter storms," said Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

According to the emergency declaration , the storms have caused major power outages, damage to structures and the closure of major highways in the state.

This state of emergency allows agencies to provide more personnel, equipment and centers for any plans or activities related to the recent storms.

California Office of Emergency Services will be working closely with Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, Caltrans and other state authorities to better respond to problems caused by the storms.

Daniel Robbins
1d ago

And that money will go through Newsome and the Counties will never see it.

