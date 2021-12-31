ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign up for HelloFresh and get access to 16 free meals over six boxes of meal kit deliveries

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Start off the new year with a new skill and get cooking with HelloFresh. Reviewed.com

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

New year, new menu. If you've been wanting to get back into cooking or you've made it your resolution to start cooking more in 2022, take a bit of the pressure off by investing in a meal kit delivery service . Right now, HelloFresh is offering 16 free meals over the course of your first six delivery boxes.

When you sign up for HelloFresh and use the coupon code HELLOFRESH16 , you can get 16 free meals over the course of six boxes as well as free shipping and three additional gifts. That means you'll save $48 on your first box, $31 on your second box, $19 on your third box and $18 on your next three boxes, for a total savings of $152 on 24 meals if you follow the typical model of four meals per box. Each meal will amount to around $4.65, saving you $4.84 per meal on the meals in your first box.

If you want to start slow, you can adjust the number of meals you receive per box, going as low as two meals per delivery for two people. If you opt for the lowest tier plan, you'll get seven free meals over the course of six boxes and save $34 on your first box, $18 on your second box, $10 on your third, fourth and fifth boxes and $3 on your sixth box (total savings of $85 over six boxes).

If you haven't checked out HelloFresh before, we recommend giving it a try , especially if you like the convenience of meal planning without the hassle of grocery shopping. HelloFresh will deliver meals on a weekly basis, with the option to skip weeks depending on your schedule. You can also choose the skill level you want to cook at and opt for "quick and easy" meals ( which we loved ) that you can cook in about 30 minutes, or adjust your plans to include vegetarian options, pescatarian options and more.

Start your year off with this tasty deal and start learning a new skill with HelloFresh . Sign up today for six delivery boxes and save $152 on 24 meals.

Get 16 HelloFresh meals for free when you sign up for six boxes using the coupon code HELLOFRESH16 (Save $152)

