‘Emily In Paris’ 2×09 Review: “Scents and Sensibility”

Yes, Emily in Paris is full of love triangles, bold fashion, quotable quips and so many berets, but don't forget what the show is all about: An American expat moving to Paris for work. And while there's been some confusion about Emily Cooper's age in the past, it doesn't take away from the fact that the Chicago transplant is boasted as some sort of marketing wunderkind. However, having majored in Marketing Communications myself, I do wonder if Miss Emily (played by the brilliant Lily Collins) deserves this high praise. It's safe to say that Emily has had as many losses as she's had wins during her tenure at French marketing firm Savoir. For instance, at the end of season one,...

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO