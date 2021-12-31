‘Emily In Paris’ 2×09 Review: “Scents and Sensibility”

While Emily in Paris (emphasis on the Emily) has inspired both devout fashion stans and fierce critics, Emily's Parisian pal Camille (played by Camille Razat) offers a more subtle style that we're not talking about nearly as much but certainly should be. Between the "ringarde," the printed or brightly colored, and the matchy-matchy ensembles Emily Cooper dons as an American in Paris, I've come to regard Camille's scenes, with her brand of chic dressing on display, as a kind of palate cleanser. While Emily — and Mindy, too — is a maximalist at heart, Camille reminds us that less can be more with the right tailoring, a standout cut, or the juxtaposition of two seemingly unlikely pieces paired together.
Comments / 0