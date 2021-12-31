ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot to look forward to in the sports world in 2022, including the Beijing Olympic...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
New Haven Register

Why is Connecticut’s NBCSN going off air? Sports chairman explains

STAMFORD — Dec. 31 will mark the end of an era at NBC Sports Group. It will be the last day on the air for the Stamford broadcaster’s NBCSN cable channel. The programming of NBCSN, which is available in more than 75 million homes in the U.S., will be moving to other platforms owned by NBC Sports’ parent company NBCUniversal — including the cable USA Network and streaming service Peacock. The channel has operated since 1995 when it was founded as the Outdoor Life Network, and later renamed Versus, before taking its current name.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Chloe Kim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Sports World#Nbc#Nbc Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer Reveals Its Latest Super Bowl Prediction

With two weeks to go in the NFL’s 2021 regular season, who do you see meeting in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles?. ESPN’s computer model has updated its prediction. The Football Power Index has updated its prediction for the Super Bowl heading into Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy