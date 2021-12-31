Non-profit urges party-goers to make 'Party Safe Promise'

More than 300,000 visitors are expected to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, and during this time, several women between the ages of 18 to 24 experience the highest rates of sexual violence.

Signs of Hope , a local non-profit, is urging party-goers to make the "Party Safe Promise: Arrive together, stick together and leave together." Volunteers believe making this promise could protect people from sexual assault.

"There is so much we can do," said Daniele Staple, executive director of Signs of Hope. "If you see that body language where someone is feeling overwhelmed, you can pretend you know them."

Staple said predator often follow the same patterns that are easily detectable. She warns to trust one's instincts, and if something doesn't feel right, then tell friends, security staff or others to assist.