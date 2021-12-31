ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach; 3 others injured

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Pz5q_0dZvCbmP00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another three were injured after a crash Friday morning in the area of Highway 17 Bypass at Azalea Lakes Boulevard near Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday after the driver of a 2017 Ford Taurus failed to yield the right of way when turning onto Highway 17 Bypass and was hit by a 2015 Hyundai sedan, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The passenger in the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and died, according to Lee. The driver of the Ford, along with the passenger and driver in the Hyundai, were wearing seatbelts and have been taken to a hospital.

Traffic lanes in the area were closed for a handful of hours due to the crash, but had reopened, as of 11:30 a.m.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed as 78-year-old Cynthia Allaire, of Myrtle Beach. Officials say she died at South Strand ER at 10:19 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

Christine Brennan
18h ago

The "lady" didn't fail to yield the right of way...she was the passenger in the car and she has a name...Cynthia Allaire!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Authorities investigate hunting accident in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a hunting accident that occurred Saturday afternoon near Lamar in Darlington County. Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office confirmed the accident and referred all questions to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. SCDNR spokesman David Lucas said officers responded about 3 p.m. but said no additional information […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car crashes into tree in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a tree Thursday in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. A driver lost control of their car on Farrow Parkway near Forbus Court, according to Vest. One person was taken to a hospital […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police investigate 3rd armed robbery in 2 days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating an armed robbery Friday — the third one in two days, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The robbery was reported at about noon in the area of Myrtle Street and Collins Street, according to Vest. No injuries were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police searching for car connected to armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who may have information about an armed robbery Friday morning. The robbery happened in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police are also investigating […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 2 killed in fiery Christmas Day crash near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified two people killed in a fiery Christmas Day crash near Longs. Tirrell Allen Gore, 38, and Dymond Lanisha Gibson, 20, died in the crash that happened on Pine Needle Drive, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. The coroner’s office said both lived in the Longs […]
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

7K+
Followers
930
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy