78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach; 3 others injured
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another three were injured after a crash Friday morning in the area of Highway 17 Bypass at Azalea Lakes Boulevard near Myrtle Beach.
The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday after the driver of a 2017 Ford Taurus failed to yield the right of way when turning onto Highway 17 Bypass and was hit by a 2015 Hyundai sedan, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The passenger in the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and died, according to Lee. The driver of the Ford, along with the passenger and driver in the Hyundai, were wearing seatbelts and have been taken to a hospital.
Traffic lanes in the area were closed for a handful of hours due to the crash, but had reopened, as of 11:30 a.m.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed as 78-year-old Cynthia Allaire, of Myrtle Beach. Officials say she died at South Strand ER at 10:19 a.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
