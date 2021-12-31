ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 9:00 PM this evening to Midnight CST Saturday Night.

mystar106.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…. * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low...

www.mystar106.com

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
Hinton News

Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for "portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southwest West Virginia." The warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 2 and continue until 12 noon on Monday, January 3. According to the NWS, "Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally high amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour." The NWS further explains that "travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute... The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages." Impacted areas include Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier. The post Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night appeared first on The Hinton News.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Elliott Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Area) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for southwest and west-central Iowa until noon today. This morning, the National Weather Service forecasts frigid wind chills of 25 degrees below zero.
blackchronicle.com

Snow to fall Saturday evening, dangerous wind chills to follow

A band of snow will move east across the state this evening, primarily for central and southern Oklahoma. While most locations in central Oklahoma will see around a half an inch of snow, some local areas may see a quick inch. Up to an inch of snow will be possible south and west. The snow will be powdery and will easily blow around.
NottinghamMD.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday in Baltimore area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday in the Baltimore area. The advisory replaces the previously-issued Winter Storm Watch and will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. The advisory covers southern Baltimore County, including the Nottingham area, and Baltimore City. Forecasters say, following a mile Sunday afternoon, temperatures will … Continue reading "Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday in Baltimore area" The post Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday in Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
wearegreenbay.com

Wind chills below zero tonight

Tonight: A few snow showers are possible early on in the night south and along the lakeshore. Most of us will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero after midnight. Tomorrow: Chilly air takes hold of Northeast Wisconsin....
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Advisory: Coastal Flood Advisory until 03:00PM Monday

* WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 3 PM PST Monday.
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Advisory: Flood Watch until 04:00PM Monday

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and South Willamette Valley. In southwest Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.
