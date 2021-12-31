ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over safety issues

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is recalling 350,000 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Using Four-Year-Old Batteries In New Cars

Tesla is a company rarely removed from controversy, but this doesn't prevent people from buying its cars in droves. Even the Big Apple's boys in blue are set to join in on the craze, following the example of the UK's thin blue line. Not everyone can afford to spend big on a brand new Tesla, however, and many will therefore opt for demo cars to get a cheaper rate. However, it seems that the notorious cost-cutting of Tesla extends beyond the questionable quality that you get in many of its new vehicles. A Twitter user has come across a concerning disclaimer on Tesla's website that pertains to certain demo Model 3 listings, and the implications aren't kind to the EV maker's image.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

See How A 2015 Tesla Model S 70D Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
CARS
protocol.com

Tesla is recalling 475,000 cars in the United States

Tesla is set to recall more than 475,000 cars in the United States, according to two safety recall reports submitted by the company to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on December 21. This figure is almost half the cars the electric vehicle company has reportedly ever sold in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall#Msnbc
Interesting Engineering

Safety Concerns Force Tesla's Largest-ever Recall

Tesla owners should keep an eye out for recall letters. Electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. recently alerted government regulators that it had identified problems with its Model 3 and Model S vehicles that increased the risk of crashes, Reuters reported earlier today. The move will affect more than 350,000 Model 3s and nearly 120,000 Model Ss, according to separate reports filed with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) on December 21.
CARS
Ars Technica

Tesla is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S vehicles

Tesla is recalling over 475,000 of its vehicles because of a pair of safety issues. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 356,309 Tesla Model 3s covering model years 2017-2020 are being recalled due to problems with the rearview cameras. The 2017-2020 Model S is the other target with 119,009 of those BEVs due to a problem with the front hood latch.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
WWJ News Radio

Tesla issues massive recall

All Tesla Model 3 cars made from 2017 through 2020 were recalled this month due to rearview cameras that do not function, as well as some Tesla Model S cars made from 2014 to 2021 due to a malfunction of the front hood latch.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Glitchy Tesla Software Leads to Recall of Almost Half a Million Tesla Model 3 and Model S EVs

Every Tesla Model 3 in existence is affected by the recall. Every single Tesla Model 3 has been recalled. 119,009 Tesla Model S EVs have been recalled for the same. The reason? Faulty front trunks and glitchy rearview cameras. Tesla’s recall has reached 475,000 of the luxury EVs. In the past, issues like these have been remedied with a simple over-the-air update. But that may not be the case for these recalls.
CARS
insideevs.com

BMW i4 Vs Tesla Model 3: Can It Beat Tesla? Price, Range Compared

The BMW i4 is coming to the U.S. in Q1 2022 in two versions (eDrive40 and sporty M50) with an EPA range of up to 301 miles (484 km). Today, we will take a look at how this new model stands compared to some of the other cars, but mostly the Tesla Model 3 (not the most direct counterpart, but the closest that we can find).
CARS
d1softballnews.com

675,000 cars recalled in two days!

The day after recalling as many as 475,000 vehicles in the United States, Tesla is now recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in China. 675,000 cars recalled in two days is a significant result for a manufacturer the size of Tesla …. Reuters reported Friday morning that Tesla in China will recall...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Paris Taxi Company Suspends Fleet of Model 3s After Deadly Accident, but Tesla Denies Any Responsibility

Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta technologies are in the news again. A Paris taxi firm has temporarily stopped using over thirty Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after an accident resulted in one fatality and twenty injuries earlier in December. According to a source close to the investigation, three of those injured are in serious condition. While the investigation continues, early findings indicated the crash resulted from a technical error. Tesla disagrees.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Tesla Model 3 Cost?

The Tesla Model 3 is an enormous success for Tesla, and it’s easy to see why. For electric vehicle buyers, it offers a high level of performance and technological sophistication, but at a more affordable price compared to other Tesla models like the Model S and Model X. However, what if you want a top-of-the-line driving experience? In this case, you’ll want to get a fully loaded new 2022 Tesla Model 3. Find out how much it costs.
CARS
KOMO News

Consumer Reports: The most (and least) reliable cars for 2022

Price isn't the only thing to consider when shopping for a new car. You want a reliable ride. According to the new Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Survey, Lincoln is the least reliable brand. The predicted reliability rankings for 2022 models are based on feedback from subscribers about their experiences with more than 300,000 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
Green Car Reports

Nio ET5: China's sporty-looking Model 3 rival offers battery swapping, claims range beyond 600 miles

The Nio ET5 is the Chinese automaker's latest EV, and is shaping up to be a Tesla Model 3 rival in its home market. Unveiled at the automaker's Nio Day event last week, the ET5 is a hatchback measuring 185 inches in length, meaning it's about the same size as the Model 3, which is also assembled in China for local distribution. The ET5 is scheduled to start deliveries in China in fall 2022.
CARS
knowtechie.com

Nissan might be the biggest threat to Tesla right now – here’s why

Nissan recently announced a new £13 billion investment to help transition its business to being focused around electric vehicles (EVs). The investment is centred around its Sunderland plant in the north east of England, which already makes the popular Nissan Leaf, and a plan to build 23 new electric models by 2030.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Says “Don’t Get Stuck” With These Popular SUVs

Most models that have made it to become “popular” are typically pretty decent. If people don’t like owning a certain car or SUV, they usually will spread the news. However, Consumer Reports is poking holes in some of the most popular midsized SUVs and telling folks of a better way to spend their money. These are the most popular SUVs that you should avoid and buy instead.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy