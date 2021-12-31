For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations

Airlines have canceled more than 10,000 flights over the year-end holidays as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread among crews. Carriers must refund travelers' money if they cancel a flight and the customer decides not to take an alternative flight. Travel in 2021 ended on a stressful note for...
The travel surge from the holiday weekend is becoming a week-long problem for airports as staff shortages, weather and the omicron variant create chaos across the nation. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY from Los Angeles International Airport, where a COVID testing site has been set up.Dec. 29, 2021.
Are we really back to pondering adventures closer to home for a while?. But we New Englanders are savvy, creative and tough as nails. We also happen to live where there’s lots to do and see and explore within driving distance. This holiday week, consider these excursions that will...
Planning a family vacation is super exciting and extremely intimidating all at the same time. Whether the family is heading to Disney, an island resort, a road trip, or to another country, a great deal of planning is involved. Organization is key to making travel and accommodation arrangements as well as mapping out an itinerary. If you’re planning excursions, you may want to book those ahead of time.
You already know astrology can be an indispensable tool for bolstering self-awareness, learning more about the people you love, and understanding why the vibe of a moment may feel jubilant, intense, or just plain off. But there are practically endless applications of the language of the sky, and one of them is getting read on how you'll feel and fare when you're in a particular location on the globe.
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
April Fool’s Day 2015 was just another routine day for us. Late that afternoon I parked the car above Dripstone Cliffs and headed towards Casuarina Beach. Even though you can’t swim in the Northern Territory’s coastal seas because of crocodiles and stingers, I loved the beaches and would run with my Tenterfield terrier, Finn, most evenings.
A Michigan schoolteacher who tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a flight to Iceland a few days before Christmas says she ended up voluntarily isolated in the plane's cramped bathroom for the last five hours of the trip to Reykjavik. "It was a crazy experience," Marisa Fotieo told...
More than 2,000 flights are canceled on New Year's Day as bad weather and the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to upend airline operations during the holiday travel season. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, 2,311 flights entering, leaving or within the U.S. were canceled as of 7:30 a.m....
So what is the holy heck is this thing washing up on our New Jersey beaches?!?!? Is it a dinosaur fossil? An animal vertebra? Some sort of sliced, deep fried boardwalk snack tossed on the sand? Surprisingly, the answer to all of the above in no. You all had some funny guesses too...
There once was a time in air travel when accumulating miles through airline loyalty programs was a big deal, whether you sat in first class or in the last row. Flights, airline credit cards, hotel stays and rental cars with partner companies all added points to the bottom line in the hopes of reaching elevated status and free trips.
Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
United Airlines has canceled 115 of its more than 4,000 scheduled flights on Monday due to Omicron impacting staffing, a spokesperson told Fortune. Southwest Airlines says that while it hasn’t experienced COVID-related scheduling issues, it has canceled about 50 flights on Monday because of winter weather conditions. Still, the...
A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
SEATTLE — It was a winter wakeup call for people in Seattle. Though many didn't have to go to work, some businesses were open and had to get sidewalks shoveled so they could get customers in the door. Spots like the Admiral Pub in West Seattle depend on Seahawks...
With excursions ranging from commercial space operations to NASA’s mission to Mars, 2021 is going down in history as a landmark year in space exploration. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello looks ahead to what space flight could look like next year.Dec. 30, 2021.
People around the world welcomed the arrival of 2022 overnight but with the pandemic still raging, the celebrations were anything but normal. New York’s Times Square rang in the new year with a noticeable smaller crowd while London and Paris canceled their events over COVID-19 concerns. Jan. 1, 2022.
