King Soopers workers to vote on potential strike

King Soopers workers in Denver and Colorado Springs, represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, are going through a pre-authorization strike process following what the union calls King Soopers' "egregious and unrelenting unfair labor practices."

The union rejected the latest contract proposal from the parent company of King Soopers, Kroger, earlier this week. The new contract, according to the company, contained annual 50 cent hourly wage raises for the companies and new health care and pension investments.

The union filed a lawsuit against King Soopers on Wednesday after they claim King Soopers "(hired) outside workers at a higher rate, (prohibited) union activity, (attempted) to bargain directly with workers instead of the union, and (imposed) unfair wage changes.

The union says the company's contract proposals would lead to funding issues for workers' health care plans and "significant benefit cuts."

Denver union workers are scheduled to vote on January 2, and Colorado Springs union workers will vote January 3. The vote is closed to the press.

