ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

King Soopers workers to vote on potential strike

By Michael Rummel
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOc1g_0dZvC8Sh00

King Soopers workers in Denver and Colorado Springs, represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, are going through a pre-authorization strike process following what the union calls King Soopers' "egregious and unrelenting unfair labor practices."

The union rejected the latest contract proposal from the parent company of King Soopers, Kroger, earlier this week. The new contract, according to the company, contained annual 50 cent hourly wage raises for the companies and new health care and pension investments.

The union filed a lawsuit against King Soopers on Wednesday after they claim King Soopers "(hired) outside workers at a higher rate, (prohibited) union activity, (attempted) to bargain directly with workers instead of the union, and (imposed) unfair wage changes.

The union says the company's contract proposals would lead to funding issues for workers' health care plans and "significant benefit cuts."

Denver union workers are scheduled to vote on January 2, and Colorado Springs union workers will vote January 3. The vote is closed to the press.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Kroger#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy