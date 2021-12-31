ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas Barker makes film debut in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth,' talks working with Denzel Washington

Lucas Barker started his acting career before he could even read his lines.

Now at 15 years old, he’s acting alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Barker chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about his film debut, what the experience was like working with the world-renowned actors and how he prepared for his role.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is currently out in theaters and streams globally on AppleTV+ beginning Friday, Jan. 14.

