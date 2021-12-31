ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The KOIN.com Top 10 Stories of 2021

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fk3lb_0dZvBuGl00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic continued. Vaccines were available. Boosters were set. Masks became a flash point. There were a record number of homicides in Portland.

Those were all big stories and KOIN 6 News covered them all. Collectively those stories were the most widely read and shared. But 10 stories individually got your time and attention this year more than any other.

Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on KOIN.com in 2021

Stimulus checks aren’t tax-free for Oregonians

February 4, 2021: Stimulus checks are not required to be paid back and they’re not taxed at the federal level. But they are being taxed at the state level in Oregon…

COVID-19 economic Stimulus check in female hand on blurred USA flag background. Relief program concept.

Stimulus checks: Could payments turn into monthly guaranteed income?

August 2, 2021: Progressive Democratic lawmakers proposed legislation on Friday that would issue recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments of up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NoJ8_0dZvBuGl00
(File/Getty)

Oregon changes cannabis rules for the new year

December 30, 2021: New year, new cannabis rules. In response to the rapid growth of the legal cannabis market, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) has greenlit several changes regarding recreational marijuana regulations in a meeting on December 28, 2021. …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZyph_0dZvBuGl00
FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a jar of medical marijuana sits on the counter at a dispensary in Sherwood, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

Inauguration Day in Portland: Tear gas, arrests, demonstrations

January 20, 2021 : Crowds of people across Portland turned violent on Inauguration Day, smashing windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon and later targeting the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility where federal officers declared an unlawful assembly…

Protesters in NE Portland unfurled this banner on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021 (Zane Sparling/Portland Tribune)

Doctors warn about slightly different symptoms with delta variant of COVID

July 25, 2021 : As concern grows regarding the delta variant’s spread across the globe, health leaders are warning about somewhat different symptoms that come with it…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSh0j_0dZvBuGl00
Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

Nike abandons acres of office space in Beaverton area

February 2, 2021: Nike is leaving its 280,000-square-foot office space in Sunset Corridor at the Tektronix campus in Beaverton. According to a report from the real estate firm JLL Capital Markets, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rapid decline in demand for office space not seen in past recessions…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4lQP_0dZvBuGl00

Human composting now legal, begins in Washington

January 12, 2021 : Walt Patrick slowly rolls a giant wooden spool-shaped cradle back and forth. Inside, a human body is gradually being turned into compost, one of the first licensed “natural organic reductions” to be performed in the entire country…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppc6h_0dZvBuGl00
Walt Patrick, a senior steward at Herland Forest, stands next to the natural organic reduction cradle on January 3, 2021. The cemetery is currently performing one of the first “human composting” burials in the country (KOIN)

Snow in Portland? Here’s the outlook for first half of January

January 5, 2021 : So here is a quick refresher of what snowfall in Portland during the wintertime normally looks like, how our La Niña pattern has impacted our winter so far, and what the first half of January may bring to the lowlands…

Snowda in the Portland metro area during a winter storm, February 13, 2021 (Courtesy: @Malderine)

Winter Weather Advisory late Saturday-early Sunday in Oregon

December 18, 2021: The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday, mostly for the hills and locations above 500 feet…

Snow falling in Happy Valley, December 18, 2021 (Courtesy: Corey Davis)

Here we go: The Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast is here

August 31, 2021: It’s that time of the year again: The 230th edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out on Tuesday and you can dive in to all that it offers. …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fz44j_0dZvBuGl00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Government
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Beaverton, OR
Vaccines
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Vaccines
KOIN 6 News

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Compost#Homicides#Oregonians#Progressive Democratic#Olcc#Ap Photo#Ne Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
KOIN 6 News

Oregon changes cannabis rules for the new year

For the past year and a half, the commission has partnered with the legal cannabis industry to develop new changes which will decrease violations, streamline oversight, increase THC potency limits, and develop regulations and child safeguards for hemp products. The new rules will be adopted by the OLCC on New Year's Day, though some of the changes won’t go into effect until 2023.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy