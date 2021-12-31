Suspect from Bradley hotel shooting arrested

BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the suspects in connection to a shooting that left one Bradley Police officer dead and another critically injured has been arrested.

According to FOX32 , the suspect was found and arrested near Manchester, Indiana on Friday morning.

The shooting took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The hotel sits on the perimeter of Bradley’s Northfield Square Mall, which is right off of I-57.

Police said officers responded for reports of dogs barking in an unattended car parked in the parking lot. When they arrived, police found the room where the car’s possible owner was staying.

A male and female officer were both shot when they attempted to talk to the people in the hotel room.

They were both transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis confirmed that one of the officers was killed.

The Kankakee Coroner’s Office identified the officer as Marlene Rittmanic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.