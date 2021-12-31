ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

EXCLUSIVE: NFT Experts On What's Hot For 2022: Predictions, Coinbase Launch, NFL NFTs And More

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfnRN_0dZvBQz500

The year 2021 could go down as the year that NFTs (non-fungible tokens) took over talk in cryptocurrency and amongst investors. Could this be the start of a multiple-year run — or just be a one-time phenomenon?

Benzinga recently chatted with several NFT investors and industry experts to preview what’s ahead for NFTs in 2022.

The NFT Experts: Benzinga spoke to the following for their takes on NFTs in 2021.

Luc Doucet – NFT Advocate, Founder The First Mint

Avery Akkineni – President of VaynerNFT

Josh Ong – NFT Collector, NFT Consultant

Hunter Orrell – Web 3.0 Investor

Matt Higgins – Co-founder, CEO RSE Ventures

Growth of Metaverse: A quick look at many of the NFT roadmaps includes phrasing of the metaverse. Benzinga asked the experts if the metaverse will remain a goal of NFT projects in 2022.

Doucet said that it’s still early for NFTs to launch in the metaverse.

“The only functional metaverse is Cryptovoxels and although I love the project, its lack of traction in the 2021 NFT scene proves to me that people don’t actually want a Ready Player One-style metaverse experience,” Doucet said.

Ong echoed the metaverse being early for NFTs.

“NFT projects will continue to develop their metaverse presence across a variety of platforms,” Ong said.

Higgins thinks NFT projects could be held to higher standards in 2022, which could mean needing to meet roadmap goals of metaverse expansion when projects list it.

Celebrities: Athletes, celebrities and big investors all joined in the NFT world in 2021. Many celebrities launched their own NFT collections and some caused floor prices to spike from mentioning projects or changing their profile picture on Twitter. When asked what celebrity could be next to enter the NFT space, the panel had a wide range of answers.

Doucet said he could see Drake entering the NFT space in 2022 and called an entry by President Joe Biden his darkhorse bet.

Akkineni called for leading musicians to join the NFT space in 2022, calling out for Beyonce and Taylor Swift to join.

Orrell sees the number of celebrities potentially fizzling out in 2022 with hype slowing. Others like Snoop Dogg, Shaq and Gary Vaynerchuk were named by Orrell as celebrities who might double down in 2022. For a new name entering the space, Orrell hopes to see NBA star LeBron James join the NFT community.

Blue Chips: A popular discussion in the NFT community is long-term bets on “blue chips.” Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks are often said to be blue-chip, and after that, the debate begins for what is next.

Ong highlighted Cool Cats, Metahero and CloneX to emerge as NFT blue chips.

Doodles and Pixel Vault are named blue chips by Orrell.

“Sean Gearin is one of the greatest executors in the space and knows how to run a company, if you haven’t taken note you should,” Orrell said of Pixel Vault founder Gearin, aka Gfunk.

Orrell also called out Pindar Van Arman as an artist that deserves more love and exposure.

Higgins referred to Cyberkongz and Vee Friends as NFT projects, which he also owns, on the cusp of blue-chip status.

“Never underestimate Gary,” Higgins said of VeeFriends founder Vaynerchuk.

Doucet singled out the NFT platforms instead of individual projects as the blue chips in the space, naming Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Dapper Labs and Uniswap.

Next Blue Chips: The panel was asked to share their thoughts on what could be the next NFT collections to hit blue-chip status and possibly breakout in 2022.

“Personally, I have my eyes on Jenkins The Valet and Pixel Vault. Both will show what true ownership of the IP means in the NFT space and both will serve as a blueprint for how an NFT brand can make billions of dollars,” Doucet said.

Ong singled out Gutter Cat Gang as an NFT project that has “consistently delivered” and also held its value.

“Doodles is a new contender that could continue to break out,” Ong said.

World of Women, Wolf Game and Forgotten Runes Wizard Cult are singled out by Orrell as potential breakouts in 2022.

“I also think Wolf Game has some big expectations but when I see a team that can execute I know it and that team probably will pull off something special in 2022 that makes everyone wish they had paid more attention,” Orrell said.

Wolf Game was also mentioned by Higgins as a potential blue-chip that saw attention from the entire NFT community and managed through a crisis.

“The crisis they faced would have destroyed most businesses,” Higgins said.

Another potential blue-chip could be Nifty League, an NFT project with play to earn on their roadmap and former Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) employees amongst the team.

“While others talk up their P2E roadmap, these former Activision employees have actually developed a working game and will come roaring out the gate in 2022 with P2E and a system for rentals too.”

Coinbase NFT Launch: Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase made headlines in 2021 with an announcement it is launching an NFT marketplace that could take on OpenSea. Many in the NFT space welcome the news of a new competitor to OpenSea. Here’s what the panel thought.

Akkineni said Coinbase launching an NFT marketplace is highly anticipated and could bring millions of new users into the world of NFTs.

Ong said its important to have competing marketplaces to Opensea, noting that there is room for both to coexist. Ong notes that Opensea transaction volume could take a short-term hit when Coinbase launches its platform.

“I’ve been impressed with the Coinbase base team’s thoughtfulness so far,” Ong said.

Orrell sees Coinbase being important to bring new people into the NFT space.

“They will be able to hold the hands of millions who want to dip their toes into the sector without making a MetaMask or trying a new website like Opensea,” Orrell said.

Orrell said a new marketplace could take on both Opensea and Coinbase in the future by launching a marketplace and including a community token.

“Rewarding your community and not taking from it will be the biggest threat to Opensea and I think we are a few weeks away from seeing another platform take the first real swing at Opensea.”

Higgins notes one advantage Coinbase has is the fact that it is one step closer to money compared to OpenSea, which could be a massive advantage with less friction. Higgins said there is room for more than one player in the NFT marketplace space.

Dapper Labs/NFL NFTs: Ask many NFT collectors and investors where they got their start and NBA Top Shot is often mentioned. The NBA-themed project from Dapper Labs brought a wave of new NFT investors and collectors to the space. Could the launch of NFL NFTs from Dapper Labs create a new wave of NFT users?

Doucet said the NFL NFTs should bring fewer people into the space than the NBA NFT.

“The NFL product will be far less turbulent and will gradually onboard new users,” Doucet said noting the large gains pointed out by Top Shot users.

Ong highlighted fantasy-style challenges as a way for Dapper Labs to connect is its new NFL All Day launch with NFL fans.

Orrell said NBA Top Shot was his first taste of NFTs.

“The core reason Top Shot was able to make this onboarding ramp for so many was because of how frictionless it was to jump in,” Orrell said. “I think we see another wave but not nearly as large.”

Higgins, who is an investor in Dapper Labs, sees “enormous upside” in the company as it has just scratched the surface.

“Think about European soccer and how little has been done in the space,” Higgins said. Dapper Labs has deals with the NBA and NFL and signed a deal with La Liga earlier this year.

“I think Dapper deserves enormous credit for helping NFTs go mainstream.”

Hot 2022 Predictions: The panel was asked for their hottest take for the NFT market in 2022 with their answers below.

Doucet: “Play to earn will crash and burn. The gains in trading/prospecting will always outweigh the gains from day-to-day engagement.”

Akkineni: “2022 will be THE year of NFT adoption.”

Ong: “We’re still in the ‘innovator’ phase of the adoption curve, and this market is just getting started.”

Orrell: “2022 might be the year a lot of people take very real losses and a lot of projects finally get sent to the graveyard.”

Higgins: “I think 2022 is the year the big players stop tinkering and start getting serious about the metaverse.” Higgins called out gaming studios and large IP owners such as Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in this hot take.

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
Person
Beyonce
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
Sportico

Rams’ Win of NFL China Rights Offers ‘Untapped’ Market, Unlimited Hassle

The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to secure their spot in Super Bowl LVI in January, and at the biggest tv event in the U.S. comes with a chance to launch business in one of the NFL’s most prized markets. But the chance to tap into China, the world’s most populous country, brings unique challenges and uncertain costs. Earlier this month, the league awarded the Rams exclusive merchandising and sponsorship rights in three international countries: Mexico, Australia and China. The home marketing area (HMA) license allows the Rams (and 17 other teams) to create commercial opportunities to boost fan engagement...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Bruce Arians News

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be on the sideline on Sunday against the Jets. The organization announced via Twitter that he and receivers coach Kevin Garver will be able to coach. Arians and Garver tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week but due to the new protocols, they’re...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Nft Experts#Nft Advocate#Nft Collector#Nft Consultant#Twitter
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

NBA forward calls out woman involved in Christian Wood incident

One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Passed Away Saturday Morning

The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone. Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Scene At The Rose Bowl Is Going Viral

There’s a reason the Rose Bowl is referred to as “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Some traditions get old, but college football fans aren’t tired of the pregame ceremony in Pasadena, California. Before the Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes took the field for this Saturday’s...
PASADENA, CA
The Spun

1 Team Named Most Likely Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Coming into the 2021 season, it felt like Rodgers would be departing Green Bay following the year. However, things have gone extremely well for the Packers this season and Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Rodgers back in Green Bay for another season in 2022.
NFL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy