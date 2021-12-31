What's on Will's desk: Always chasing that perfect office setup

Most of the things I use day-to-day are unimportant—a rotating collection of gadgets I'm reviewing but have little connection to. Keyboards are the exception. If I'm going to talk about what I use on a daily basis, the keyboards are the most interesting part. I don't do anything just a little bit. I know this about myself, and that's why purchasing my first "fancy" mechanical keyboard a few years back was a conflicting experience. On one hand, it was really cool. On the other, it knew it was going to be very expensive as far as hobbies go. Now, here I am some years later with... well, let's say a lot of keyboards, soldering equipment, keycaps, and spreadsheets to track the arrival of delayed keyboard components. In the interest of brevity, I thought I'd just tell you about my three favorite keyboards in no particular order.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO