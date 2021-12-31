ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morray, BLEU, Blxst, 42 Dugg + More: The 2021 DX Rising Stars Wrap-Up

By Amber Corrine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a year! Back in November of 2020, HipHopDX took the liberty of pinpointing 10 emerging and talented rappers with the most potential to make a name for themselves in 2021, beyond a cypher or magazine cover. Setting the bar for what a Rising Star’s digital paper-trail should look...

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Tour Date After Team Exposed To COVID-19

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled her Atlanta tour date after some of her team had been exposed to COVID-19. The Grammy-winner tweeted out to her followers, “We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID-19. While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well.” She continued to express that as a safety precaution she will have to cancel the Atlanta leg of her tour.
New Music Friday: Rick Ross, Juice WRLD, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, And More Hip-Hop Releases This Week

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should close out your work week with. Rick Ross – Richer Than I’ve Ever Been Two years have passed since Rick Ross dropped Port of Miami 2, the sequel to his acclaimed 2006 debut that continued his streak of strong releases. Now, Rozay returns with Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, his eleventh studio album. The record finds the MMG honcho enjoying the...
42 Dugg Signs Off Instagram To Close Out 2021 Rising Star Year

To close out his year as one of HipHopDX’s Rising Stars, 42 Dugg announced that he will be taking a break from social media. “I’ll be back,” Dugg wrote in big letters across a black background on his Instagram story. He added in the caption that the break from socials was so he could ring in the new year with his family.
New Music Friday - New Singles From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Money Man & BLEU + More

HipHopDX – Happy holidays to all, and to all a good New Music Friday. For this special Christmas Eve edition of HipHopDX’s singles coverage, several last-minute gifts have rolled in for music fans in the form of new releases from rappers such as Moneyman and DX 2021 Rising Star BLEU, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Nas and A$AP Rocky and more.
Doe Boy Recruits Detroit Lyricist BabyFace Ray For 'Onna Hood' Video

Future’s Freebandz artist Doe Boy has hopped in the field with Motor City rapper BabyFace Ray for his latest visual. In a tweet the Cleveland-bred lyricist posted on Sunday (January 2), he praised his co-star BabyFace Ray for the rap-heavy verse he provided for their “Onna Hood” collaboration with, “Babyface a fucking problem.”
Snoop Dogg Releases ‘Algorithm: The Movie’ For Def Jam Compilation

Snoop Dogg is sparing no expense to show the world his vision for Def Jam Records. On Friday (December 31), the D-O-Double-G and Def Jam executive consultant debuted the Algorithim movie, an hour-long combination of music videos from the project featuring artists such as 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Blxst, Dave East, Fabolous and more.
Lil Wayne Gives BLEU $50K Beat Price Boost - A Week Into His Production Career

Lil Wayne collaboration in the works, but now he’s gone a step further by getting a production placement with Weezy. The rapper formerly known as Yung Bleu took to Instagram on Monday (December 27) to share a video of him reacting to Lil Wayne picking one of his beats. BLEU also quoted Fat Joe while announcing his beat price is now $50,000 as a result of the Wayne co-sign.
See Mary J Blige all dressed up for this ‘Sexy’ restaurant opening in Miami

R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what’s shaping up to be Miami’s hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as “Family Affair” and “Just Fine.”
Bobby Shmurda Embraces a Downpour of ‘Shmoney’ on Song With Quavo, Rowdy Rebel

Bobby Shmurda is back with another new single, “Shmoney,” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel. The track, produced by Tay Keith, finds the three MCs delivering delightfully rowdy, boast-filled verses over hard-hitting trap drums and a simple but menacing, high-pitched synth loop. “Shmoney” arrives with an equally over-the-top music video, set at a wild mansion party where the sun is shining but $100 bills are pouring from the sky. “Shmoney” is the fourth track Bobby Shmurda has dropped this year following his release from prison in February after a six-year stint on weapon and conspiracy charges (he remains under community supervision until Feb. 2026). Prior to “Shmoney,” Shmurda released his “No Time for Sleep” freestyle, “Cartier Lens,” and “Splash” (he also hopped on a remix of Eladio Carrión and J Balvin’s “Tata,” alongside Daddy Yankee). On top of all the music he’s released this year, Bobby Shmurda has also returned to the stage in a big way. He’s appeared at Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain gig at Madison Square Garden, Rolling Loud Miami, the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, and, most recently, a set at Rolling Loud New York. 
Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
Women of Hip Hop - The Best Female Rappers of 2021

Women have been integral to Hip Hop since its inception. While DJ Kool Herc is credited with throwing the iconic Back To School Jam on August 11, 1973 (Hip Hop’s birthday), it was his sister Cindy Campbell who helped mastermind the whole event. “The Mother of Hip Hop” Sylvia...
