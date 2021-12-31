ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Celestial shows for 2022

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoLdv_0dZvB30r00

As we close the book on 2021 and open a new one for 2022, you will want to mark your calendars as there are several out-of-this-world shows that will be happening in the new year.

According to National Geographic, these are the times you want to look, way up, to see meteor showers, eclipses and the like.

Jan. 3 and 4

The new year will bring the peak to the Quadrantid meteor shower. The sky will be dark as the sliver of a crescent moon sets in the early evening. The night sky will allow the 25 to 100 visible meteors an hour to shine bright.

To see them at their best, find a dark area, away from city lights and wait about 20 minutes until your eyes fully adjust.

March 24 to April 5

Venus, Mars and Saturn will all be visible near each other in a triangle shape, changing angles until April.

On April 3 and 6, Saturn and Mars will be next to each other, appearing the closest on April 4.

On March 27 and 28, the moon will join the group.

April 30

At the end of April, there will be a partial solar eclipse. Those in North America won’t be able to see when the moon blocks part of the sun, but it will be visible in southern South America, Antarctica, the Pacific and Southern oceans.

The eclipse will be at its zenith at 8:41 p.m. UT when 64% of the sun is blocked by the moon.

April 30 and May 1

Jupiter will rise in the southeast sky just before dawn, getting closer to Venus. They will be able to be seen with binoculars or a backyard telescope. Mars and Saturn will also be seen in the upper right portion of the sky.

May 5 and 6

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak in the predawn hours of May 5.

The meteors will originate from the Aquarius constellation and we should be able to see 10 to 20 meteors an hour in the Northern Hemisphere.

May 15 and 16

The Flower Moon total lunar eclipse will happen either May 15 or 16 depending on where you are. The Earth and moon will line up and the moon will cross into the shadow of the planet.

It will start at 9:32 a.m. ET on May 15, lasting for hours and will be at its pinnacle at 12:11 a.m. ET on May 16.

June 18 to 27

Five or six planets will align between June 18 and 27.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and if you’re in the right spot in the right conditions, Uranus. The moon will also be in the path of the planets.

Oct. 25

October will bring a partial solar eclipse on the 25th. The eclipse will be seen in Europe and the Middle East, when the moon partially blocks out the Sun.

The eclipse will begin at 8:58 a.m. UTC with the maximum eclipse happening at 11:00 a.m. UTC.

Nov. 7 and 8

People in North America, along with those in South America, Australia, Asia and some parts of Europe, will get to see a second lunar eclipse in 2022.

It will happen overnight on Nov. 8 at 3:03 a.m. PT with the eclipse ending at 3:41 a.m. PT.

Full moons

There will be 12 full moons in 2022, according to MoonInfo.org. Two of them, according to CNN, will be considered supermoons — the Full Strawberry Moon and the Full Buck Moon in June and July.

Full moon dateName

Jan. 17Full Wolf Moon

Feb. 16Full Snow Moon

March 18Full Worm Moon

April 16Full Pink Moon

May 16Full Flower Moon

June 14Full Strawberry Moon

July 13Full Buck Moon

Aug. 11Full Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 10Full Corn Moon

Oct. 9Full Hunter’s Moon

Nov. 8Full Beaver Moon

Dec. 7Full Cold Moon

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

Fireballs expected to blaze across the sky tonight

The Geminid meteor shower – always a highlight of the meteor year – is expected to peak tonight into tomorrow morning, with prime viewing opportunities arriving from 3 a.m. to dawn. “The Geminids are a reliable shower for those who watch around 2 a.m. local time from a...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out these jaw-dropping space images from 2021

Astonishing technological advancements in recent decades have allowed NASA to send an increasing number of spacecraft to far-off places, enabling earthlings to explore everything from planets and stars to entire galaxies and even black holes. Having the International Space Station orbiting our own planet also allows for science research in unique conditions, conducted by the first generation of humans to live and work in space.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Worm Moon#Partial Lunar Eclipse#National Geographic#Quadrantid
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Tonight is your once in a lifetime opportunity to photograph comet Leonard

If you live in the Northern hemisphere, tonight (December 12th) may be your one and only chance to see and photograph Comet Leonard, in your entire lifetime. Comet C/2021 A1, also known commonly as Comet Leonard after the man who discovered it, will be visible on December 12th 2021. That’s TONIGHT.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

Comet Leonard: How to See 2021’s Brightest Comet This Weekend

The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Look: Scientists just discovered a gigantic planet that shouldn't exist

A massive, odd planet was just discovered orbiting around two bright stars in the southern sky. It’s so weird that it’s challenging scientists’ ideas about how planets form and evolve. b Centauri is a double star system that lies 325 light years away from Earth. The newly-discovered...
ASTRONOMY
FOX2Now

Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week

ST. LOUIS – There will be a parade of planets this month. December 6-10 you will be able to see three planets and then on December 12 you will be able to see 5. There will be a crescent moon earlier in the month which will provide less moonlight, making it easier to see the planets.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

A Mars-Sized Planet Discovered Orbiting Extremely Close to Host Star – Its Year Is Less Than 10 Hours

The planetary nature of a Mars-sized object orbiting extremely closely to an M-dwarf star has been validated using the Penn State Habitable-zone Planet Finder (HPF). The planet, which was originally classified as a false positive in an automated search of data collected by the Kepler space telescope, is about half the size of Earth and is so close to its host star that it orbits in less than 10 hours. If it were orbiting a star the size of our sun it would be skimming the star’s corona—the aura of exceedingly hot plasma that extends out beyond the star’s surface! It is the smallest planet with an ultra-short period orbit known and could help astronomers understand how these rare planets form.
ASTRONOMY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
81K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy