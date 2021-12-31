ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Chain Disruption Results In Champagne Shortage

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YefW_0dZvAit400

Procrastinators who are waiting until Friday evening to buy Champagne for their countdown to the new year may find the selection of bubbly to be extremely limited.

What Happened: According to Wine Spectator Senior Editor Alison Napjus, supply chain disruptions have impacted the wine industry to the point that "it could be tough to find some of your favorite labels this year."

In an interview with Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria," Napjus said a “perfect storm” of logistical disruptions — specifically delayed shipments of European wines that are still backlogged at U.S. ports, coupled with a continuing shortage of delivery drivers to bring the products to market — has resulted in less Champagne at spirits retailers this year.

“It’s not even just that basic transportation issue,” she said. “We’re also looking at things like shortages of the cage that goes on top of your bottle, labels, boxes to put wine in.”

What Else Happened: Complicating matters is a decline in Champagne exports from France. The New York Post reported the French trade organization Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne reported that reported that global demand for Champagne fell 18% by volume during 2020, which resulted in the CICV capping production limits for 2021 at a rate 25% lower than the 2019 limits.

"These factors did put significant pressure on retailers in the U.S. this season," Michael Osborn, founder and executive vice president of Wine.com, said in an interview with USA Today.

"Unfortunately, signature brands like Dom Perignon and Veuve Clicquot are sold out in some markets, but not all."

Yet Osborn was cognizant of the problem long before New Year’s Eve and ensured his e-commerce site was well-stocked ahead of the holiday.

"This allowed us to have a good supply during the holiday selling season," said Osborn. "At this point, our selection exceeds over 300 choices in sparkling, including nearly 100 options from France's Champagne region."

And, for the record, the traditional drink of the holiday can only be officially called Champagne if it originates in the Champagne region of France — otherwise, it is supposed to be called sparkling wine.

Photo: Dariusz Sankowski/Pixabay.

