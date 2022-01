BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has passed away at the age of 88. Jones won 10 NBA championships with the Celtics from 1959-1969, earning five All-Star selections during his 13-year career. His No. 24 hangs in the rafters at the Garden, and Jones was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984. He’s also been named to the NBA 25th Anniversary Team, 50th Anniversary Team, and 75th Anniversary Team. “Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile, and clutch shooters for the most successful and dominant teams in NBA history,” the Celtics said in a...

