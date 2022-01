It's time to celebrate! The last 365 days of Kings basketball have run the gamut of meh to terrible, the Kings got rid of their do-nothing coach and the world in general has been terrible and messy and cruel but all of that is over now! 2022 will see roster turnover and/or coaching turnover and/or front office turnover which can only mean one thing: HOPE. Maybe not much, maybe not sustaining but HOPE is on the waaaaaa- and Betty White just died.

