Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Prediction poll for Week 17

Ben Roethlisberger has had a reputation for playing through injuries during his NFL career, and it sounds like he dealt with another extremely painful one earlier this season. Roethlisberger was listed on the injury report with a hip injury after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. He admitted a week later that it was impacting his mobility and ability to step into throws. Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud shared some more details about Roethlisberger’s hip injury while speaking with reporters on Thursday. He said Big Ben was in so much pain he couldn’t tie his own shoe.

