Latrobe's New Year to-do list includes truck purchase, video upgrade, member appointment

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Latrobe will begin the new year by seeking applicants for a council vacancy.

At a combined reorganization and voting meeting on Monday, council will welcome two newly-elected members, Ann Amatucci and Bridget DiVittis. It also will see councilman Eric Bartels take over the duties of mayor, selected by voters to succeed Rosie Wolford, who decided not to seek a new term.

Latrobe will accept letters from those interested in filling the council seat that will be vacated by Bartels. Those applying for the temporary council appointment must have lived in the city for at least one year, according to City Manager Michael Gray.

Council likely will decide on the appointment in February, he said.

It also will consider councilman Ralph Jenko’s nomination to take over from Bartels the additional responsibilities of deputy mayor.

Council will vote on authorizing public safety director Scott Wajdic to seek proposals for a new utility bucket truck.

“We’re replacing an older 2004 bucket truck which has pretty much reached the end of its service life,” said Gray. “It will have a boom, but it’s also a multi-function truck.”

The truck will be used for a variety of chores, such as installing street signs, in addition to hanging banners and decorations, replacing bulbs in street and traffic lights and reaching the tops of city buildings for roof inspections.

The city plans to pay for the new truck from its capital budget, but it expects to tap federal pandemic relief dollars to help cover the costs of the proposed videoconferencing improvements.

Gray is asking council to authorize him to develop specifications and seek proposals for that project.

He said the project is an appropriate use of the relief funds because it will make it easier to participate in meetings remotely, for citizens who want to avoid attending indoor public gatherings during the ongoing pandemic.

Gray wants to enhance the limited technology currently available in council chambers.

“I want to try to install videoconferencing equipment that will eliminate audio issues, and I’d like to install TV monitors so that council and the public can see easily who is (virtually) attending the meetings,” he said.

