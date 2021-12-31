Rapper Jack Harlow speaks out after cop seen grabbing woman near Georgia concert venue

Hailed for his fresh style, unconventional sound, and rebellious spirit, Jack Harlow fell in love with music at an early age and never looked back. In 2016, he released his first mixtape, 18, earning instant attention, with the breakout track, “Ice Cream,” becoming an instant fan favorite. Since then, Harlow has garnered more than 5 million total streams and counting, in part fueled by his acclaimed mixtape, GAZEBO, released in November 2017 on his own Private Garden label. Harlow followed GAZEBO with his first ever headline North American tour, followed by a string of select dates as support for Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man. Harlow signed with Atlantic Records last year via the DJ Drama and Don Cannon imprint, Generation Now. To celebrate, he released the feel-good anthem “SUNDOWN” alongside an accompanying video. “SUNDOWN” would later serve as the lead single from his major-label debut mixtape, Loose, which later spawned four more videos – “PICKYOURPHONEUP (feat. K. Camp),” “CODY BANKS,” SYLVIA (feat. 2forwOyNE)” and “DRIP DROP (feat. Cyhi The Prynce).” Billboard praised Harlow in an interview about the mixtape in 2018 as “an emerging artist out of Louisville Kentucky, who’s been crafting an eclectic sound with a fresh style of rebellious spirit.” DJBooth also commended his Generation Now/Atlantic Records debut, describing it as, “grand success,” in addition to pinning Harlow as, “a rapper who can knead down a beat with a wavy and punctuated flow.” Following the mixtape’s release, Harlow hit the road on his 18-date “The Loose Tour.” Following a busy summer filled with high-profile festival performances including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Capitol Hill Block Party and more, Harlow returned in August 2019 with the bouncy new single, “THRU THE NIGHT (Feat. Bryson Tiller)” from his upcoming, as-of-yet-titled project. Highlighted as a, “song you need to know,’ Rolling Stone described “THRU THE NIGHT” as, “sickeningly savvy,” and, “a truly effective piece of pop.” Harlow is also slated to embark on “THE MISSION TOUR” this Fall.

