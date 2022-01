UPDATE (Dec. 30):. The Cobb County Police Department, whose jurisdiction covers The Roxy Theater, has released the following statement to XXL concerning the video of the woman getting her throat grabbed by a police officer outside a recent Jack Harlow show: "The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO