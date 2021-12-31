ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

5 increases that could lower COLA increase for Social Security payments

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago

Social Security recipients are getting bigger payments, but they may be lowered thanks to certain price increases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SO2SQ_0dZv9LmD00

Americans who collect Social Security are excited to hear that they’ll be getting a bigger check next month thanks to a COLA increase.

The average check will rise by about $92, going from $1,565 to $1,657 in Jan. 2022.

Couples received an average monthly payment of $2,599 in 2021, and can expect a new amount of $2,753 in 2022.

The COLA adjustment was 5.9% this year, the highest in almost 40 years.

This is to help those on a fixed income maintain their purchasing power in a volatile economy.

Rising prices will now cut into the increase seniors were supposed to see next year.

Here are 5 things expected to rise in price that will cut into the Social Security COLA boost

The cost of food, housing, and gas will rise

High demand and low supply has made almost every product or service more expensive.

Households are spending just under $200 more per month on day to day costs.

This includes groceries, gas for vehicles, and utilities.

Prescription drug costs will rise

AARP stated that 260 prescription drugs have increased by around 2.9%, according to The Sun.

Medicare recipients use the prescriptions the most.

If the Build Back Better bill passes in 2022, it could help to lower the current costs.

Medicare costs will rise in 2022

Part B, which covers outpatient and diagnostic services, rises every year.

Medicare will rise 14.5% in 2022.

This is an average of $21 more per month, with the deductible rising from $203 to $233 as well.

Medicare Part A will rise by $72 per month as well.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Cola#Americans#Social Security Cola#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
AARP
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 will checks go to some Americans in 2022

Some Americans can expect a $1,400 fourth stimulus check when 2022 rolls around. In order to get this payment, some criteria needs to be met first. Those getting the payments are people who gained a new dependent in 2021 or new parents. About the stimulus checks in 2022. Recovery rebate...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

SSI recipients will see payments reach over $400 today

8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

$1,000 tax credit checks going to 200,000 households

200,000 Americans are going to benefit from a tax credit check worth $1,000 soon. These residents are from Connecticut. Governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont, shared that the Department of Revenue Service has decided to boost the earned income tax credit by 41.5%. This increase is retroactive and for the credits...
INCOME TAX
q13fox.com

Social Security cost-of-living boost begins: What to know

Social Security recipients are set to see the highest cost-of-living increase in 40 years in 2022, a welcome boost for those depending on the fixed payments and feeling the squeeze after months of surging inflation during 2021. The 5.9% increase is higher than has been seen in several years, as...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy