ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

We Salute You: Glenn W. Bushey

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILenc_0dZv9GMa00

(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Glenn W. Bushey.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Bushey is a two-war veteran of the U.S. Army and has earned many awards during his time, including a Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge with Star.

We salute and thank you for your service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

We Salute You: Dale C. Watkins

(WHTM) — On Sunday, abc27 salutes Dale C. Watkins. Watkins is an Air Force Master Sergeant. He served in the first Gulf War. Watkins is retired and lives in Middletown. We salute you, and we thank you for your service.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

We Salute You: Kathy Suhr

(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Kathy Suhr. Suhr served with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in the 193rd Special Operations Wing as the Senior Knowledge Operations Manager for 40 years. We salute you and thank you for your service.
POLITICS
abc27.com

We Salute You: Leslie K. Jones

(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors Private Leslie K. Jones. Jones is from Shippensburg and served during the Battle of the Bulge and earned multiple medals and awards, including the Bronze Star. He passed away in 2010. We salute you and thank you for your service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salute#Whtm#The U S Army#Bronze Star#Combat Infantry Badge
abc27 News

We Salute You: Andrew Baker

(WHTM) — On Friday, we salute Andrew Baker. Baker served in the Army for 20 years, While in the Army, he served in Kosovo, Korea, and Alabama A&M as an ROTC instructor. We salute you and thank you for your service.
MILITARY
abc27.com

We Salute You: Lindsay M. Bailes

(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Lindsay M. Bailes. Bailes is from Carlisle and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1978 in Germany, Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal, and earned Legion of Merit upon retirement. Today would’ve been his 86th birthday.
MILITARY
abc27.com

We Salute You: Leonard Franklin Blumenschein Sr.

(WHTM) — On Tuesday, we honor Leonard Franklin Blumenschein Sr. He became a Marine in 1952, serving until 1954 in Paris Island, South Carolina. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. He is now 91 years old.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abc27 News

We Salute You: Angie M. Jeffries

(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Angie M. Jeffries. Jeffries served 24 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. She participated in several overseas deployments and four combat tours. Jeffries is from Blain, Pennsylvania. We salute you and thank you for your service.
BLAIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

We Salute You: Lester Noaker

(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Lester Noaker. Noaker is a World War II veteran who served in Germany, Italy, Africa, and France. He also earned two bronze stars. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
MILITARY
WNYT

We Salute You: Richard Kibbey

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Lt. Colonel Richard Kibbey of Delmar. He served in the Vietnam War. Sadly, he was killed in 1967 when a helicopter was shot down. His remains were identified 50+ years later in 2018.
DELMAR, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Donald Alger Sr.

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Staff Sergeant Donald Alger Sr. of Greenport and Hudson. He served in the 1940s in World War II, and received numerous honors, including two Purple Hearts.
SOCIETY
WNYT

We Salute You: Brian Burke

NewsChannel 13 salutes U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Brian Burke of Latham. He was drafted into the Army in 1972, and served until 1974. That includes time on the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula. Thank you for your service.
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Tanner Hughs

NewsChannel 13 salutes Tanner Hughs of Bennington. He is a Lance Corporal in the Marines, who is stationed at Camp Pendleton. Those who know him say he is very dedicated, hard-working and an excellent team player!. Thank you for your service.
pahomepage.com

We Salute You: Robert "Pete" Bryson

Originally from Halifax, Bryson served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973. He also served in Pa. Army National Guard for 16 years out of Ft. Indiantown Gap.
HALIFAX, PA
WNYT

We Salute You: Courtney Ponte

NewsChannel 13 salutes U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Courtney Ponte of Johnstown. She served from 2013 to 2018, including two years in Japan.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: John Weidman

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy Seaman Second Class John Weidman of Menands. The husband and father of five served from 1942 to 1945, and was stationed in California when the war ended.
MENANDS, NY
abc27 News

We Salute You: Warren Plott

(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Warren Plott. Originally from Middletown, Plott served during World War II. His positions included Staff Sergeant and radio operator on B-25s with the 13th squadron 403rd carrier group in the Pacific Theater. Plott also worked for Hershey through retirement and will celebrate his 99th birthday next month! We salute […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WNYT

We Salute You: Henry Reilly

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Paratrooper Henry Reilly of Rensselaer. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge at Bastogne, and the Battle of Alsace. He received several military honors, including a Purple Star and Bronze Heart. In addition, he was also a longtime Rensselaer firefighter.
RENSSELAER, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Patrick Donahue

NewsChannel 13 salutes US Marine Corps Corporal Patrick Donahue of Cossayuna, in Washington County. He was an infantry rifleman during the 1980s, and was deployed overseas twice. He has also served on the Greenwich Town Council and as the Cossayuna Fire Chief. Thank you for your service.
COSSAYUNA, NY
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy