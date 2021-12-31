We Salute You: Glenn W. Bushey

(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Glenn W. Bushey.

Bushey is a two-war veteran of the U.S. Army and has earned many awards during his time, including a Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge with Star.

We salute and thank you for your service.

