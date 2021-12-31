Celestial shows for 2022

As we close the book on 2021 and open a new one for 2022, you will want to mark your calendars as there are several out-of-this-world shows that will be happening in the new year.

According to National Geographic, these are the times you want to look, way up, to see meteor showers, eclipses and the like.

Jan. 3 and 4

The new year will bring the peak to the Quadrantid meteor shower. The sky will be dark as the sliver of a crescent moon sets in the early evening. The night sky will allow the 25 to 100 visible meteors an hour to shine bright.

To see them at their best, find a dark area, away from city lights and wait about 20 minutes until your eyes fully adjust.

March 24 to April 5

Venus, Mars and Saturn will all be visible near each other in a triangle shape, changing angles until April.

On April 3 and 6, Saturn and Mars will be next to each other, appearing the closest on April 4.

On March 27 and 28, the moon will join the group.

April 30

At the end of April, there will be a partial solar eclipse. Those in North America won’t be able to see when the moon blocks part of the sun, but it will be visible in southern South America, Antarctica, the Pacific and Southern oceans.

The eclipse will be at its zenith at 8:41 p.m. UT when 64% of the sun is blocked by the moon.

April 30 and May 1

Jupiter will rise in the southeast sky just before dawn, getting closer to Venus. They will be able to be seen with binoculars or a backyard telescope. Mars and Saturn will also be seen in the upper right portion of the sky.

May 5 and 6

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak in the predawn hours of May 5.

The meteors will originate from the Aquarius constellation and we should be able to see 10 to 20 meteors an hour in the Northern Hemisphere.

May 15 and 16

The Flower Moon total lunar eclipse will happen either May 15 or 16 depending on where you are. The Earth and moon will line up and the moon will cross into the shadow of the planet.

It will start at 9:32 a.m. ET on May 15, lasting for hours and will be at its pinnacle at 12:11 a.m. ET on May 16.

June 18 to 27

Five or six planets will align between June 18 and 27.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and if you’re in the right spot in the right conditions, Uranus. The moon will also be in the path of the planets.

Oct. 25

October will bring a partial solar eclipse on the 25th. The eclipse will be seen in Europe and the Middle East, when the moon partially blocks out the Sun.

The eclipse will begin at 8:58 a.m. UTC with the maximum eclipse happening at 11:00 a.m. UTC.

Nov. 7 and 8

People in North America, along with those in South America, Australia, Asia and some parts of Europe, will get to see a second lunar eclipse in 2022.

It will happen overnight on Nov. 8 at 3:03 a.m. PT with the eclipse ending at 3:41 a.m. PT.

Full moons

There will be 12 full moons in 2022, according to MoonInfo.org. Two of them, according to CNN, will be considered supermoons — the Full Strawberry Moon and the Full Buck Moon in June and July.

Full moon dateName

Jan. 17Full Wolf Moon

Feb. 16Full Snow Moon

March 18Full Worm Moon

April 16Full Pink Moon

May 16Full Flower Moon

June 14Full Strawberry Moon

July 13Full Buck Moon

Aug. 11Full Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 10Full Corn Moon

Oct. 9Full Hunter’s Moon

Nov. 8Full Beaver Moon

Dec. 7Full Cold Moon

