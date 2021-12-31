Man struck by truck on US 1 in Vero Beach, sent to hospital in critical condition

VERO BEACH — A pickup struck a man Thursday night at the intersection of 11th Street and northbound U.S. Highway 1 in Vero Beach, according to police.

The man was taken in critical condition to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, said Debbie Carson, spokesperson for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. when a Ford F-150 hit the man. The sheriff's office is investigating the crash, Carson said. She did not release any specific information Friday about either the struck man or the truck driver.

Hospital spokesperson Tiffany Woods was unable to provide an update on the man's condition Friday without his name.

Northbound U.S. Highway 1 was temporarily shut down near the crash site Thursday, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Carson said Friday morning that the man was riding a bicycle when he was hit, but retracted that statement in the afternoon.

