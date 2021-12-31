ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

'A hell of a year': GOP eyes big 2022, but weaknesses remain

By STEVE PEOPLES and WILL WEISSERT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — This time last year, the Republican Party was hitting bottom. Having already lost the presidency and House, the GOP would soon squander its Senate majority and watch with horror as thousands of Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attack last Jan. 6 that will...

CBS News

January 6, the "Big Lie" and the fate of democracy

One year ago today, on January 2, 2021, President Donald Trump set in motion his most brazen effort to overturn his election defeat. In a recorded phone call, he told Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."
POTUS
hngn.com

Presidential Election 2024: Which Democrats, Republicans Could Be Headed to the White House Other Than Joe Biden, Donald Trump?

The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news. Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

House Democrats begin preparing for the post-Pelosi era

House Democrats are bracing for a turnover in leadership next year that would amount to a seismic event for the party — one that could empower a new, diverse generation of members while also exacerbating tensions over the direction of the caucus and the policies it should pursue. After...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
News 8 WROC

January 6 committee prepares to go public as findings mount

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — They’ve interviewed more than 300 witnesses, collected tens of thousands of documents and traveled around the country to talk to election officials who were pressured by Donald Trump. Now, after six months of intense work, the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is preparing to go public. In the coming […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday. The January 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was "a harbinger of increasing political violence," and American democracy "is threatened," according to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll. Meantime, Americans' "pride" in their democracy has dropped sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent now, a Washington Post/University of Maryland survey found. With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
PROTESTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: 4 startling polls you should read about Jan. 6

THIS IS BAD — Roughly 4 in 10 Republicans and independents say that violent action against the government is sometimes justified, according to a startling new WaPo-University of Maryland poll. Overall, “the percentage of Americans who say violent action against the government is justified at times stands at 34...
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
U.S. POLITICS

